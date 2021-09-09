Gran Turismo 7 launches March 2022

Start your engines.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 9 September 2021

Tonight's PlayStation Showcase gave us a firm and hopefully final release date for Gran Turismo 7. It'll finally arrive for both PS4 and PS5 on 4th March 2022.

Polyphony's long-awaited PS5 racer was originally due in 2021, but was delayed back in February due to the pandemic.

Here's the new trailer, showing the game's campaign mode, livery editor and customisation, its Scapes photo mode, legendary circuits and more. It's safe to say this got Martin very excited:

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about Gran Turismo 7

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

A new Twisted Metal game is reportedly in the works

To coincide with upcoming TV adaptation.

Assetto Corsa Competizione gets a next gen update next February

Kudos to Kunos.

7

Forza Horizon 5 shows off intro spectacle in new video

Eliminator mode baked into new map, physics simulation gets overhaul.

26

Rocket League PS5 gets 120Hz mode

Gear change.

19

Here's your first look at Forza Horizon 5's full Mexico-inspired map

As Microsoft revs up for November release.

41

You may also enjoy...

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's first update in two years leaves fans wondering if it will ever get DLC

On track.

36

Feature | Driving towards new memories in Forza

Just a ride.

35

Gran Turismo 7 gets pushed back to 2022

False start.

70

Feature | The best launch titles ever: Ridge Racer on PlayStation

Paradigm gear shift.

129

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe unlockables, including how to unlock Gold kart parts and Gold Mario

Prepare to play a lot of tracks to get everything you need.

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch