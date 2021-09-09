Gran Turismo 7 launches March 2022

Tonight's PlayStation Showcase gave us a firm and hopefully final release date for Gran Turismo 7. It'll finally arrive for both PS4 and PS5 on 4th March 2022.

Polyphony's long-awaited PS5 racer was originally due in 2021, but was delayed back in February due to the pandemic.

Here's the new trailer, showing the game's campaign mode, livery editor and customisation, its Scapes photo mode, legendary circuits and more. It's safe to say this got Martin very excited: