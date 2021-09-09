God of War: Ragnarok shares first gameplay in chilly new trailer

Confirmed as concluding chapter of Norse saga.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 9 September 2021

Sony has shared first gameplay of God of War: Ragnarok - confirmed to be the concluding part of the series' Norse saga - in a tantalising new trailer during its latest PlayStation Showcase.

There's quite a lot going on in the trailer, and fans of 2018's superb God of War will spot plenty of connective tissue between it and the upcoming sequel. Atreus is still searching for answers following the previous game's big reveal, for instance, and a whole heap of returning characters put in an appearance.

A still-very-pissed-off Freya is back - in its accompanying blog post, Sony says she's one of the main antagonists in Ragnarok, alongside Thor - as is the ever-sassy Mimir.

God Of War Ragnarok - PlayStation Showcase 2021 Trailer.

Midgard returns too, with Kratos and Atreus once again roaming the vast expanse of the Lake of Nines, now gripped by the freezing winds of Fimbulwinter and blasted by snow. That means plenty of high-speed sledding traversal around Midgard's newly frosty corners, but those eager to travel to more exotic locales will finally be able to gain entry to all Nine Realms this time around - including the previously inaccessible Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard - with the six returning realms featuring new areas to explore.

New attack abilities, meanwhile, include a new Runic Summon for Atreus and the return of Kratos' legendary weapons - both of which can be glimpsed in the trailer.

God of War: Ragnarok - which is being directed by Sony Santa Monica's Eric Williams rather than Cory Balrog this time around - still doesn't have a release date, but it's set to arrive on PS4 and PS5 some time in 2022, following a delay earlier this year.

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

