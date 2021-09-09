Everything shown in Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021

Sony just wrapped up its PlayStation Showcase 2021 livestream - here's everything announced during the show.

First up, we got a teaser trailer for the Knights of the Old Republic remake developed by Aspyr. The big news here is it's a timed PlayStation 5 console exclusive. It's also coming to PC. No release window was mentioned.

Next up, we saw Project Eve, a kind of Bayonetta-looking action game that takes place in the not-too-distant future on a ruined Earth against unknown enemies.

We then got our first look at Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the fantasy-themed Borderlands spin-off from Gearbox.

Moving on, we saw a trailer for Forspoken, the new game from Square Enix's Luminous Productions. It's due out spring 2022.

Ubisoft got in on the action with a trailer for Rainbow Six Extraction, due out January 2022.

Remedy revealed a first look at the Alan Wake remaster.

Then some big news: not only did we get a look at the PS5 version of Gran Theft Auto 5, but Rockstar announced a significant delay. The next-gen version was due out 11th November, but will now be released in March 2022.

Microsoft-owned Bethesda had two games at the PlayStation Showcase. We saw a new trailer for Tango Gameworks' Ghostwire Tokyo, which looks as creepy as you'd expect. It's due out on PS5 and PC in spring 2022.

Moving on, we saw a new trailer for Eidos Montreal's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Then there was a new video for free-to-play battle royale Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodhunt, which recently launched on PC in early access form and is coming to console later this year.

The second Bethesda game to appear in the showcase was Deathloop, which is right around the corner. It's due out 14th September on PS5 and PC.

Here's something out of left field: there's a Kid A / Amnesiac virtual exhibition presented by Radiohead and Epic coming to PS5, and PC and Mac via the Epic Games Store in November 2021. Kid A is one of my favourite albums of all time. I'm looking forward to this!

Next, we got a fresh look at Tchia - a game inspired by New Caledonia. It launches exclusively on PS4, ps5 and the Epic Games Store in 2022.

Sony then moved on to PlayStation Studios titles, and there were some big reveals. Naughty Dog's Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy are being remastered for PS5 and PC as part of the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, due out early 2022. Uncharted is coming to PC!

Then a big surprise: Insomniac is developing a Wolverine game!

The show took a sharp turn to Polyphony's Gran Turismo 7, due out in March 2022.

Back to Insomniac, and Sony announced Insomniac's Spider-Man 2, which stars Venom. That one is a while away - it's due out 2023.

The show ended strong with a proper reveal of Santa Monica Studio's God of War Ragnarok, which stars Thor. Looking forward to this one!

That's a wrap! Anything you're looking forward to in particular?