Pokémon's new Tarzan-inspired movie hits Netflix next month

With freebies in Sword and Shield, plus Pokémon Go. 

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 8 September 2021

The latest Pokémon movie, Secrets of the Jungle, launches around the world via Netflix next month on 8th October (except Japan, China and Korea).

This is the film which debuted in Japanese cinemas late last year, and which sees Ash and Pikachu meet a Tarzan-like kid named Koko who has been raised by Zarude, the Mythical baboon Pokémon.

Pokémon Sword and Shield owners should take note that they can now register to receive "Dada" Zarude and a Shiny Celebi, which also features in the film. Just sign up to the Pokémon Trainer Club, if you're not already, and you'll be emailed a distribution code on 7th October.

Pokémon Go gets its own event to celebrate the film's Netflix launch. The game already celebrated its cinematic debut with a Shiny Celebi - could "Dada" Zarude be heading to the game as well? Details are set to follow.

