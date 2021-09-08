GOG adds six classic Star Trek games

Better engagement.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 8 September 2021

GOG has added six classic Star Trek games to the digital shop.

Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force, Star Trek: Elite Force 2, Star Trek: Hidden Evil, Star Trek: Away Team, Star Trek: Starfleet Command 3, and Star Trek: Bridge Commander are all now for sale on GOG priced £8.39 each.

The Activision-published games are running smoothly on Windows 10 for the first time, GOG said, and some offer a working LAN multiplayer.

Real-time strategy games Star Trek: Armada and Star Trek: Armada 2 hit GOG at a later date.

It's worth digging into the list a bit. Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force, a now 21-year-old first-person shooter set onboard the USS Voyager, was developed by Raven Software - now lead developer on Warzone.

The sequel, Star Trek: Elite Force 2, was developed by now defunct studio Ritual Entertainment and came out in 2003. It's set on Enterprise-E and stars Captain Jean-Luc Picard. What a legend.

Star Trek: Hidden Evil is a third-person adventure released in 1999 and developed by the defunct Presto Studios, the studio behind The Journeyman Project. Patrick Stewart and Brent Spiner reprise their roles as Captain Picard and Lt. Cmdr. Data in this one.

Star Trek: Away Team is a 2001 isometric turn-based tactical game influenced by the likes of XCOM. It was developed by Reflexive Entertainment, which shut its doors in 2010 (there's a running theme here).

Star Trek: Starfleet Command 3 was released in 2002 and was one of the last Star Trek games published by Activision. It's a sim with RPG elements in which you can customise your starship and fight in space battles. The developer was Taldren, which closed down in 2004.

And finally, 2002's Star Trek: Bridge Commander, from Totally Games (also defunct), is a space combat simulation game that sits you in an actual captain's chair with a crew waiting for your orders. Voices for the game were provided by Patrick Stewart and Brent Spiner.

Anything take your fancy?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

Games in this article

Star Trek: Elite Force II

Star Trek: Hidden Evil

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay video gives us a much better idea of how it plays

Claws out.

7

Here's a first look at Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay in action

A little bit of card-battling, a little bit of Fire Emblem.

24

Colony builder Surviving Mars gets underground-focused expansion next week

Alongside Mars Lifestyle Radio Pack.

4

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters cinematic, gameplay screenshots released

Hammer time.

1

New Age of Empires 4 trailer shows off the Holy Roman Empire and the Rus

Et tre, buchet?

8

You may also enjoy...

Mini Motorways' acclaimed minimalist road-building strategy comes to Steam in July

And a Switch version launches next year.

7

Feature | We Are The Caretakers' Afrofuturist strategy wants you to imagine a better world

Care play.

6

Feature | Castlehold is a fittingly inventive take on strategy from the Scribblenauts creators

Fort it was very good.

5

Dark fantasy King Arthur XCOM-alike reaches Kickstarter goal

Kay.

Feature | The best 20 Switch games you can play right now

From Astral Chain to Zelda.

226

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch