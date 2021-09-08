GOG adds six classic Star Trek games

GOG has added six classic Star Trek games to the digital shop.

Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force, Star Trek: Elite Force 2, Star Trek: Hidden Evil, Star Trek: Away Team, Star Trek: Starfleet Command 3, and Star Trek: Bridge Commander are all now for sale on GOG priced £8.39 each.

The Activision-published games are running smoothly on Windows 10 for the first time, GOG said, and some offer a working LAN multiplayer.

Real-time strategy games Star Trek: Armada and Star Trek: Armada 2 hit GOG at a later date.

It's worth digging into the list a bit. Star Trek: Voyager - Elite Force, a now 21-year-old first-person shooter set onboard the USS Voyager, was developed by Raven Software - now lead developer on Warzone.

The sequel, Star Trek: Elite Force 2, was developed by now defunct studio Ritual Entertainment and came out in 2003. It's set on Enterprise-E and stars Captain Jean-Luc Picard. What a legend.

Star Trek: Hidden Evil is a third-person adventure released in 1999 and developed by the defunct Presto Studios, the studio behind The Journeyman Project. Patrick Stewart and Brent Spiner reprise their roles as Captain Picard and Lt. Cmdr. Data in this one.

Star Trek: Away Team is a 2001 isometric turn-based tactical game influenced by the likes of XCOM. It was developed by Reflexive Entertainment, which shut its doors in 2010 (there's a running theme here).

Star Trek: Starfleet Command 3 was released in 2002 and was one of the last Star Trek games published by Activision. It's a sim with RPG elements in which you can customise your starship and fight in space battles. The developer was Taldren, which closed down in 2004.

And finally, 2002's Star Trek: Bridge Commander, from Totally Games (also defunct), is a space combat simulation game that sits you in an actual captain's chair with a crew waiting for your orders. Voices for the game were provided by Patrick Stewart and Brent Spiner.

Anything take your fancy?