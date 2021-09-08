Aliens: Fireteam Elite adds Phalanx class in free Season 1 update

Plus four new weapons and more.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 8 September 2021

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, developer Cold Iron's solid co-op shooter spin on the classic movie franchise, has just launched its first seasonal content update on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, introducing, among other things, the brand-new Phalanx class.

The Phalanx class, which will be available free to all players, comes equipped with a collapsible shield that effectively turns them into a mobile bunker. The trade-off, however, is that Phalanx players must rely on one-handed weapons (the other hand obviously being busy with that massive shield), and so the class comes armed with a handgun and CQW.

Phalanx players also have access to a Shock Pulse ability that can be fired point-blank to disrupt swarming opponents, alongside 15 kit-specific perks, all obtainable through gameplay.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Season 1: Phalanx.

Additionally, Aliens: Fireteam Elite's Season 1 update brings four new weapons - the Type 88 Heavy Assault Rifle, L33 Pike rifle, L59 Minigun heavy weapon, and N79 EVA Laser handgun - plus the straw cowboy hat head accessory, and a selection of new colours and gun decals, all available from Ssgt Park's armoury.

Accompanying the free Season 1 update is the Wey-Yu Armoury DLC, included as part of the Deluxe Edition and available for purchase separately at $9.99 USD. This includes 12 kit skins, four weapon decals, four head accessories, four weapon colours, four emotes, and three additional challenge card packs. You'll find more details on the Aliens: Fireteam Elite website.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, if you've yet to take it for a spin, released last month on Xbox, PlaYStation, and PC, not quite managing to earn itself a Eurogamer badge. "Stuffed with guns, gadgets, and plentiful alien goo, it's a frenetic cooperative firefight against some of sci-fi's most iconic monsters," wrote Vikki Blake in her review. "No, it's not the most sophisticated shooter, and no, its truncated runtime is unlikely to occupy you for more than a couple of nights, but it's an unashamedly good romp that'll hopefully satisfy your Ripley power fantasies, too."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Aliens: Fireteam

About the author

Matt Wales

Matt Wales

Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Related

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries launches on PS4 and PS5 this month

Surprise attack.

8

Sonic Colours: Ultimate players report graphics glitches and bugs

UPDATE: Sega investigating issues for a potential new patch.

66

Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene talks massive-open-world survival project Prologue

To be released as "pay what you want" tech demo.

12

Platinum's Sol Cresta lands this December

With story DLC written by Hideki Kamiya.

38

Here's a first look at Marvel's Midnight Suns gameplay in action

A little bit of card-battling, a little bit of Fire Emblem.

24

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

28

Digital Foundry | Returnal: how a tech powerhouse puts PS5 through its paces

The Housemarque factor.

80

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch