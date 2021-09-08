Aliens: Fireteam Elite adds Phalanx class in free Season 1 update

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, developer Cold Iron's solid co-op shooter spin on the classic movie franchise, has just launched its first seasonal content update on Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, introducing, among other things, the brand-new Phalanx class.

The Phalanx class, which will be available free to all players, comes equipped with a collapsible shield that effectively turns them into a mobile bunker. The trade-off, however, is that Phalanx players must rely on one-handed weapons (the other hand obviously being busy with that massive shield), and so the class comes armed with a handgun and CQW.

Phalanx players also have access to a Shock Pulse ability that can be fired point-blank to disrupt swarming opponents, alongside 15 kit-specific perks, all obtainable through gameplay.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite - Season 1: Phalanx.

Additionally, Aliens: Fireteam Elite's Season 1 update brings four new weapons - the Type 88 Heavy Assault Rifle, L33 Pike rifle, L59 Minigun heavy weapon, and N79 EVA Laser handgun - plus the straw cowboy hat head accessory, and a selection of new colours and gun decals, all available from Ssgt Park's armoury.

Accompanying the free Season 1 update is the Wey-Yu Armoury DLC, included as part of the Deluxe Edition and available for purchase separately at $9.99 USD. This includes 12 kit skins, four weapon decals, four head accessories, four weapon colours, four emotes, and three additional challenge card packs. You'll find more details on the Aliens: Fireteam Elite website.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite, if you've yet to take it for a spin, released last month on Xbox, PlaYStation, and PC, not quite managing to earn itself a Eurogamer badge. "Stuffed with guns, gadgets, and plentiful alien goo, it's a frenetic cooperative firefight against some of sci-fi's most iconic monsters," wrote Vikki Blake in her review. "No, it's not the most sophisticated shooter, and no, its truncated runtime is unlikely to occupy you for more than a couple of nights, but it's an unashamedly good romp that'll hopefully satisfy your Ripley power fantasies, too."