90s cult-classic Little Big Adventure is set to make a return in new "reboot"

It's been some 27 years since Little Big Adventure first delighted audiences with its colourful isometric escapades, but developer Adeline Software's much-loved action-adventure series is seemingly set to make a return in a new game developed by studio 2.21 under the watchful eyes of its original creators, Frédérick Raynal and Didier Chanfray.

The original Little Big Adventure - which served up a thoroughly charming blend of platforming, puzzling, and exploration as it charted the story of young hero Twinsen, on the run from evil dictator Dr. FunFrock - released back in 1994, and the (at that point, slightly bigger) adventure continued in a sequel three years later.

It has, then, been quite a wait for fans hoping for a third instalment in the series, but their patience may have finally paid off. "For years, you have been waiting for a new Little Big Adventure," developer 2.21 wrote in a tweet shared earlier today. "Your wait it almost over. Thanks to the loving support of Frédérick Raynal and Didier Chanfray, we launched a new studio to bring Twinsen and Zoe back to PC and consoles."

A quick glance at the studio's website reveals Chanfray (co-creator of Little Big Adventure) is one of 2.21's founders, while Ryanal - who directed horror classic Alone in the Dark in addition to Little Big Adventure - appears listed as a member of the studio's creative board.

The bad news, however, is that even if all goes to plan, we won't be seeing a new Little Big Adventure instalment any time soon. Development is yet to begin on the project - described as a "reboot" of the original series in a job listing for a creative director on LinkedIn - but progress is set to be charted in 2.21's newsletter for those eager to learn more.