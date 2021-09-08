90s cult-classic Little Big Adventure is set to make a return in new "reboot"
But development is yet to begin.
It's been some 27 years since Little Big Adventure first delighted audiences with its colourful isometric escapades, but developer Adeline Software's much-loved action-adventure series is seemingly set to make a return in a new game developed by studio 2.21 under the watchful eyes of its original creators, Frédérick Raynal and Didier Chanfray.
The original Little Big Adventure - which served up a thoroughly charming blend of platforming, puzzling, and exploration as it charted the story of young hero Twinsen, on the run from evil dictator Dr. FunFrock - released back in 1994, and the (at that point, slightly bigger) adventure continued in a sequel three years later.
It has, then, been quite a wait for fans hoping for a third instalment in the series, but their patience may have finally paid off. "For years, you have been waiting for a new Little Big Adventure," developer 2.21 wrote in a tweet shared earlier today. "Your wait it almost over. Thanks to the loving support of Frédérick Raynal and Didier Chanfray, we launched a new studio to bring Twinsen and Zoe back to PC and consoles."
A quick glance at the studio's website reveals Chanfray (co-creator of Little Big Adventure) is one of 2.21's founders, while Ryanal - who directed horror classic Alone in the Dark in addition to Little Big Adventure - appears listed as a member of the studio's creative board.
The bad news, however, is that even if all goes to plan, we won't be seeing a new Little Big Adventure instalment any time soon. Development is yet to begin on the project - described as a "reboot" of the original series in a job listing for a creative director on LinkedIn - but progress is set to be charted in 2.21's newsletter for those eager to learn more.
