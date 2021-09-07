Three more Asterix & Obelix games due within the next five years

Three more Asterix & Obelix games are due out within the next five years.

French publisher Microids has signed a deal with Asterix owner Albert Rene Editions for the games, which follow the upcoming - and promising looking! - Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!.

Microids said the new games will dip into various video game genres, but didn't say anything else about them.

Until then, we've got Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All!, which is developed by Mr. Nutz Studio and is due out on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on 25th November. Trailer is below: