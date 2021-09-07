Resistance 3 turns 10 years old

Fighting talk.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 7 September 2021

Resistance 3 is now 10 years old.

Insomniac's sci-fi first-person shooter launched exclusively on PlayStation 3 on 6th September 2011, then in Europe on 9th September.

It was the final game in the Resistance trilogy, and supported stereoscopic 3D, the PlayStation Move and the Sharp Shooter (remember those?). It also had a PSN Pass (remember that?). The video below, made by Digital Foundry a decade ago, shows stereoscopic 3D gameplay capture from a preview build of Resistance 3:

Resistance 3 had a post-apocalyptic survival-horror feel, and a robust campaign mode. "It also feels very different to the previous games in the series, perversely ditching the aggressive militarism which is now so in vogue in FPS circles in favour of a more sombre tale," Dan Whitehead wrote in Eurogamer's Resistance 3 review.

Resistance 3 sold poorly, however, and went down as the last mainline Resistance game. Then, in January 2012, Insomniac boss Ted Price confirmed the developer would not make any more Resistance games at all. At the time, Insomniac was working on Overstrike for EA, which was later retooled and renamed Fuse for launch in May 2013.

The Resistance series continued with 2012 Vita spin-off Resistance: Burning Skies, developed by the now defunct Nihilistic Software. There hasn't been another Resistance game since.

"We believe that Resistance has reached its logical conclusion in terms of the story that we wanted to tell," Insomniac boss Ted Price said at the time.

These days, Insomniac - now owned by Sony - develops Marvel's Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank games. Sony doesn't seem interested in returning to its forgotten first-person shooter series. Even Guerrilla's Killzone series seems consigned to the history books.

More about Resistance 3

