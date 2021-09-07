Kingdoms of Amalur's new DLC Fatesworn still coming, developer says

Fatesworn, the new expansion for last year's Kingdoms of Amalur remaster, is still in production and almost done.

That's according to developer Kaiko, who today released a screenshot of the DLC while it is "wrapping up the final stages of production".

Kingdoms of Amalur first released for PC, PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 back in 2012 to decent reviews but poor sales and a messy legal situation. Eight years later, publisher THQ Nordic released its Re-Reckoning remaster for PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. And that brings us right up to date.

There's still no word on when Fatesworn will actually launch, but Kaiko provided the following details on the in-game location of Gale Crossing, which you can observe below in the new screenshot:

"Centuries ago, Gale Crossing was an integral stop on the bustling trade route known as the Sativa Road, a treacherous passage over the mountains that brought wealth and industry to a region once considered unlivable.

"After series of catastrophic foreign wars, the price of Sativa Fiber dropped dramatically, devastating the Sativa industry and gutting the region's importance as a source of this once-valuable reagent. Despite these tragedies, Gale Crossing remains a crucial junction for travelers hoping to pass safely through the Eldrith Mountains."

And yes, Sativa is used as a reference to weed. Apparently you shouldn't chew it too much or it leaves you too spaced out. And yes, Sativa is used a reference to weed. Did I say that already?