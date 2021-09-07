Hardcore WW2 shooter Hell Let Loose hits PS5 and Xbox Series X and S in October

Hell Let Loose launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S on 5th October, publisher Team17 has announced.

Black Matter's WW2 shooter has an open beta on PS5 only from 16th to 20th September. The new trailer is below:

Hell Let Loose is a 50v50 WW2 strategic shooter with an RTS twist. Check out Chris Tapsell's impressions of the PC version, which launched this summer, for more.

There's cross-play functionality between the two console platforms, Black Matter said.

The PS5 open beta includes the Hurtgen Forest map in Warfare mode, which sees each side begin the battle occupying half of the map. From there, they have to push the opposition back and secure enemy territory until they reach their base, or hold the most ground until the timer runs out.

At launch, Warfare is joined by Offensive mode, where one side plays the role of attacker and the other acts as defender. Other maps are set across the Western Front. The Eastern Front maps of Stalingrad and Kursk, together with the Soviet forces, which are currently available to play in the PC version, hit the console versions as part of a free, post-launch update this winter.