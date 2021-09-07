Hardcore WW2 shooter Hell Let Loose hits PS5 and Xbox Series X and S in October

PS5 open beta next week.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor

Hell Let Loose launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S on 5th October, publisher Team17 has announced.

Black Matter's WW2 shooter has an open beta on PS5 only from 16th to 20th September. The new trailer is below:

Hell Let Loose is a 50v50 WW2 strategic shooter with an RTS twist. Check out Chris Tapsell's impressions of the PC version, which launched this summer, for more.

There's cross-play functionality between the two console platforms, Black Matter said.

The PS5 open beta includes the Hurtgen Forest map in Warfare mode, which sees each side begin the battle occupying half of the map. From there, they have to push the opposition back and secure enemy territory until they reach their base, or hold the most ground until the timer runs out.

At launch, Warfare is joined by Offensive mode, where one side plays the role of attacker and the other acts as defender. Other maps are set across the Western Front. The Eastern Front maps of Stalingrad and Kursk, together with the Soviet forces, which are currently available to play in the PC version, hit the console versions as part of a free, post-launch update this winter.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Hell Let Loose

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Resistance 3 turns 10 years old

Fighting talk.

44

Halo 3's new "alternate universe" armour skins spark realism debate - and the memes have begun

For honour!

51

DICE joins tributes to The Wire's Michael K. Williams

Ahead of late actor's appearance in Battlefield 2042.

Halo Infinite radar tweaked to feel more like the motion tracker of old

Run for your life.

11

Ubisoft warns Rainbow Six Siege AFK abuse "will be sanctioned"

Keyboard warrior.

5

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch