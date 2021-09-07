eFootball gameplay reveals first proper look at the game

Give it a shot.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 7 September 2021

eFootball gameplay is now online.

The video below popped up on a Chinese YouTube channel called "GREAT GAME TV CHANNEL" in unlisted form, and as you'd expect the PES community is all over it.

The video shows a full match between Manchester United and Arsenal, complete with cutscenes. It's definitely eFootball on a PlayStation console - the accompanying article at greatgame.asia suggests it was played on a PS5.

It's worth noting a few things about this footage. It's not direct feed footage, and it may be a pre-release build - eFootball doesn't come out until 30th September.

A few impressions from me: the pitch itself doesn't look fantastic (people are already laying into the grass), some of the animations appear a little janky and there are odd collisions, too. It looks like it plays pretty slow. The circle indicator around the selected player is huge, but I imagine you'll be able to turn that off. I hope so, anyway!

It's hard to make a sweeping judgment without going hands-on, of course. Hopefully we'll be able to do that soon.

Last month, Konami confirmed some of eFootball's new gameplay mechanics, animations and even kicks won't be in at launch. Konami had already described eFootball's early autumn launch as "basically a demo".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (13)

More about eFootball

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Skate to debut on PC for the first time

Mouse wheel.

7

Some of eFootball's new gameplay mechanics, animations and even kicks won't be in at launch

Cross blocked.

50

Konami's eFootball has officially-licensed MLS players

Soccer to 'em.

4

WWE 2K22 will release in March 2022

"Redefined from the ground up."

23

Spanish club Real Betis announce new signing with quality Grand Theft Auto 4 parody

Mission passed.

12

You may also enjoy...

Murdered teen footballer now in FIFA 21 - 15 years after his death

"We get to honour his talent."

17

EA is selling FIFA 21 cosmetics outside loot boxes for the first time

But they're overpriced.

24

Football Manager joins clubs and players in social media boycott over online abuse

#StopOnlineAbuse.

34

EA vows to do more to tackle racist content in FIFA 21

"It seems more prevalent than ever."

76

Feature | Going up against a legend again in Gran Turismo Sport

Get in there Lewis.

107

Comments (13)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch