DICE joins tributes to The Wire's Michael K. Williams

Ahead of late actor's appearance in Battlefield 2042.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 7 September 2021

Battlefield developer DICE has joined in with tributes from across the entertainment world, mourning the loss of Michael K. Williams.

The talented actor, best known for his roles in The Wire and Boardwalk Empire, died yesterday at his home in New York City. He was 54.

As well as his many film and TV roles, Williams was known to Battlefield fans as the voice and performance artist behind Sgt. Kimble Graves, better known as Irish.

Williams starred as Irish in 2013's Battlefield 4, and is set to be seen as him again in Battlefield 2042, due for release on 22nd October.

Last month, DICE released "Exodus", a 9-minute short film starring Williams which explored the world of Battlefield 2042, and revealed Irish as a returning character.

"Today we mourn the tragic loss of Michael K. Williams," DICE wrote in a message posted to its company Twitter and Battlefield page. "His performances second only to his incredible presence. Our thoughts are with his loved ones, and fans all over the world."

We've contacted EA for more.

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

