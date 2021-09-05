Halo 3's new "alternate universe" armour skins spark realism debate - and the memes have begun

For honour!

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 5 September 2021

This week, Halo developer 343 began testing Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8 content for Halo 3 and Reach, giving players their first taste of new "alternate universe" armour skins - and it's fair to say they've sparked quite the debate within the community.

Season 8 of MCC is called Mythic and showcases Halo "in a deliberately divergent way", 343 franchise and narrative writer at 343, Jeff Easterling, said in a post on Halo Waypoint.

John Linneman, Rich Leadbetter and Alex Battaglia spend the best part of 40 minutes sharing their thoughts on the Halo Infinite technical preview.

He's not kidding. Each of the new armour sets for use in Halo 3 multiplayer within MCC is focused on "reimagining the core Mjolnir armour as alternate universe amalgams based on legendary ancient warriors", including Greek and Norse mythology. We're playing as Spartans, after all!

"We know it's wild," Easterling said. "We know it's 'out there'. And we think it's pretty neat."

I'm getting a For Honor and Skyrim vibe from the whole thing. Here's a snippet of what's available:

1
BELOS STHENO - Chosen who succumb to bitterness are blessed and cursed to never walk a path of peace.
2
BLACKGUARD FORSAKEN DRAGON - There is no fall from grace, only an awakening to reality.
3
BLACKGUARD CARRION CROW - Some are born to taste ill winds.
4
BLACKGUARD SORROWFUL VISAGE - Fear can be honed to a sharpness keener than any blade.
5
BLACKGUARD ASHEN CROWN - It is better to rule in the shadows than serve in the light.
6
DRENGR VALDEMAR - War demands sacrifice of treasure and blood. The trick is to make sure that it's not yours.

As you'd expect, some Halo fans have reacted with surprise at these new armour skins and said they're not in keeping with the Halo universe or what a Spartan should look like. Halo has for years now offered armour customisation, but it's largely in-universe customisation options that fit within the lore of Halo's time and space. But these new armour sets, as 343 says, are "alternate universe".

Whatever side of the realism debate you land on with this, the Halo community has had its fun this week with plenty of memes. Here's a snippet:

Imagine being a new Spartan, you've gone through years of training, dozens of surgical procedures, you're finally being deployed and this freakshow introduces herself as the squad's medic from r/halo
New armors leaked!!! from r/halo
Halo 3 by season 10 from r/halo
Even though the helmets are wacky, I think the Covenant would be afraid of them from r/halo
The new armor is horrendous and doesn't fit the halo lore. What the hell 343 I miss the bungie era of halo like this from r/halo
For Hono... I mean Halo 3... is my favourite game from r/halo
Halo 3 lobbys gonna look like this in season 8 from r/halo
I wasn't sure about the Season 9 armor, but with the right combinations it can look amazing! from r/halo
Nothing's worse than the Halo 5 multiplayer armor from r/halo
Indeed. from r/halo

"As a big fan of all manner of media, I've always personally enjoyed when a beloved franchise can be viewed through a unique lens, applying different themes, styles, eras, and more to create unexpected new experiences," Easterling continued.

"Moments that can sit alongside a 'core' universe and give you a fresh little detour while keeping all of your beloved existing fiction and details neatly intact. Whether it's a samurai take on Star Wars or a steampunk take on Batman, seeing familiar elements given a wild and far-out twist can simultaneously give you a fun new thing to enjoy while also helping you appreciate the core reasons of why you love the original thing in the first place. The upcoming season for the MCC does just that, and also helps set the stage for more fun experimental themes to come in the future in this and other venues."

I think that last line is key, and worth further analysis: "The upcoming season for the MCC does just that, and also helps set the stage for more fun experimental themes to come in the future in this and other venues."

To me, these new armour sets are setting the stage for Halo Infinite to offer more "wild" customisation options. The multiplayer portion of the upcoming shooter is free to download, remember, with a battle pass and all the rest you'd expect of a live service. As Call of Duty has shown, even so-called modern day military shooters meant to offer a gritty, grounded virtual splice of life as a solder go off the rails when microtransactions are concerned. Realism be damned when there's a silly skin to be sold!

And perhaps we shouldn't be surprised. This approach to skins feels like the natural next step for Halo 3, which, 14 years after it came out, took a page out of the Fortnite playbook and added back bling.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

Games in this article

Halo 3

Halo: The Master Chief Collection

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Battlefield Mobile has popped up on the Google Play Store

Battlefield: Go.

2

Ubisoft warns Rainbow Six Siege AFK abuse "will be sanctioned"

Keyboard warrior.

5

Halo Infinite radar tweaked to feel more like the motion tracker of old

Run for your life.

5

Fortnite's UFO season finale live event dated

Operation: Sky Fire.

3

Crysis Remastered Trilogy gets an October release date

Coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

29

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch