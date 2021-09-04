Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion delayed to lineup with Top Gun: Maverick movie's revised May 2022 release

Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion has been delayed to lineup with the Top Gun: Maverick movie's revised May 2022 release.

This week, Paramount delayed the rest of its 2021 film slate, moving Top Gun: Maverick from its Thanksgiving weekend release date to 27th May 2022.

(It also delayed Jackass Forever from 22nd October to 4th February, and Mission: Impossible 7 from May to 30th September 2022.)

The movie delays are due to concerns the spike in Covid cases caused by the Delta variant will cause lackluster box office sales. Clearly, Paramount hopes that by next year things will have improved.

Back to Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion, which was always set to release alongside the movie - whenever that would be.

"Paramount Pictures recently shifted the release date of Top Gun: Maverick to Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022," reads a statement on the Microsoft Flight Simulator website.

"As we have previously announced, the Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie. We look forward to sharing more information in the future."

The Top Gun expansion is set to be free, and include the F-18 among other things. Despite the delay, there's a lot happening in developer Adobo's stupendous Microsoft Flight Simulator between now and the end of the year, starting with September's makeover for Germany, Austria and Switzerland. Asobo has also confirmed two new aircraft, plus a competitive multiplayer mode arriving this autumn.