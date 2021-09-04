Makers of ambitious Rockstar '3D universe' GTA San Andreas mod cease development themselves "due to increasing hostility towards modding community"

"... and imminent danger to our mental and financial well-being."

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 4 September 2021

The makers of another long-running GTA San Andreas mod have pulled it offline themselves amid the ongoing crackdown by Take-Two.

The lead developer of GTA Underground, one of the largest, most ambitious mods for the 16-year-old Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, announced development had ceased and all downloads hauled offline after six years of work.

This was "due to the increasing hostility towards the modding community and imminent danger to our mental and financial well-being", chief developer dkluin wrote in a post on GTAForums.com.

"We would like to thank the community for the immense support they've given us for the past years and our talented modding team for the incredible work, dedication and great times we had together."

Modder dkluin started GTA Underground in 2014 when he was a young teen. The PC San Andreas mod aimed to unite the entire Rockstar 3D era universe into a single mod, with maps from Vice City, GTA 3, the Manhunt games and even Bully added with their own weapons, vehicles and more - all without replacing any original San Andreas content. Multiplayer was added last year.

GTA Underground was pulled from ModDB in July due to a DMCA takedown notice from Take-Two. At the time, dkluin said the mod team was "trying to look for a solution", with release plans "put to rest for the time being".

With Take-Two seemingly on a mission to shut down San Andreas mods as Rockstar reportedly prepares to release remasters of GTA 3, Vice City and San Andreas itself, and the developers of the eye-catching re3 project being sued by the company in the state of California, dkluin and co think clearly they're better off getting the hell out. The team waved goodbye in the video, below:

The demise of GTA Underground follows the same decision for the same reasons by the makers of a 14-year-old San Andreas mod called GTA United in July.

While GTA Underground is no more, dkluin said it may not be the end for the team behind it.

"A lot of members in the team as well as some modders from outside the team have shown interest in making our own game title," dkluin said.

"We cannot confirm or deny anything about such a thing, but we'll keep you posted."

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Horizon Forbidden West Standard and Special editions do not include Dual Entitlement for PS4 and PS5 versions

You'll need the $80 Digital Deluxe, $200 Collector's or $260 Regalla Editions.

260

Minecraft Live returns in October

Reveals! Interviews! Another community vote!

Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad to re-emerge at DC Fandome

Plus Fortnite's next DC comic crossover.

15

Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2, Silent Hill 4 and other classic Konami games on GOG get support for modern controllers

!

27

Bethesda tours three Starfield locations

New Atlantis! Akila! Neon!

26

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Rockstar outlines summer updates for GTA Online and Red Dead Online

Catch heat.

4

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

78

GTA 5 cheats: PS4, Xbox, PC cheats list and how to enter all cheats, phone codes and console commands

All GTA 5 cheats for every platform, in one place.

Feature | The storm chaser of Red Dead Redemption 2

The horse bolted.

39

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch