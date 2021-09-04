Alan Wake Remastered pops up on retailer websites with October release date

Reportedly will be announced next week.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 4 September 2021

Alan Wake Remastered has popped up on various retailer websites with a 5th October release date.

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox versions are currently listed on Rakuten Taiwan with what looks like placeholder box art. The remaster will be the Xbox 360 classic's debut on PlayStation consoles.

Senior analyst at Niko Partners, Daniel Ahmad, tweeted to say Alan Wake Remastered will be announced next week.

The existence of Alan Wake Remastered comes as no surprise. In June, Alan Wake Remastered and Final Fantasy 7 Remake were both spotted in Epic Games Store updates, suggesting a PC release was on the cards.

Last year, developer Remedy announced it had signed a two-project publishing deal with Epic Games, and then re-introduced its fan-favourite hero Alan Wake via Control's excellent second expansion, which wove the story of both games together as part of Remedy's wider narrative universe.

Alan Wake 2 was then reported to be one of Remedy's Epic-funded projects. It makes sense Alan Wake Remastered would be the "new, smaller-scale project set in the same franchise".

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (6)

More about Alan Wake

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

EA shares new Dead Space remake footage, details in "unorthodox" livestream

Plus, Gunner Wright reprising role of Isaac.

20

Tune in tonight for a peek at the new Dead Space

At 6pm UK time.

21

Phasmophobia's new Exposition update brings new ghosts and equipment

Who you gonna call?

House of Ashes' new trailer hides a website full of lore

While its special edition figure continues to spoil its monster design.

7

Little Nightmares 2's free Enhanced Edition update out today on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

Adds raytraced reflections, improved fog, more.

You may also enjoy...

Resident Evil Village ships over 3m copies

Tasty.

56

Movie director says Capcom copied his monster for Resident Evil Village boss fight

"It's one-to-one."

74

Feature | As Resident Evil turns 25, its loremaster digs into the first game's many secrets

Master, unlock.

62

Feature | Itchy, Tasty is an enjoyably informal and informative account of how one of gaming's most iconic series found its feet

The story of Resident Evil, as told by those who were there.

11

Feature | The 25 best games for VR you can play right now

Move it.

262

Comments (6)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch