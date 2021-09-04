Alan Wake Remastered pops up on retailer websites with October release date

Alan Wake Remastered has popped up on various retailer websites with a 5th October release date.

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox versions are currently listed on Rakuten Taiwan with what looks like placeholder box art. The remaster will be the Xbox 360 classic's debut on PlayStation consoles.

Senior analyst at Niko Partners, Daniel Ahmad, tweeted to say Alan Wake Remastered will be announced next week.

Will be announced next week — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 4, 2021

The existence of Alan Wake Remastered comes as no surprise. In June, Alan Wake Remastered and Final Fantasy 7 Remake were both spotted in Epic Games Store updates, suggesting a PC release was on the cards.

Last year, developer Remedy announced it had signed a two-project publishing deal with Epic Games, and then re-introduced its fan-favourite hero Alan Wake via Control's excellent second expansion, which wove the story of both games together as part of Remedy's wider narrative universe.

Alan Wake 2 was then reported to be one of Remedy's Epic-funded projects. It makes sense Alan Wake Remastered would be the "new, smaller-scale project set in the same franchise".