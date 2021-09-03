Pokémon's 25th anniversary anime series features return of Ball Guy

Galarrrrgh.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 3 September 2021

A new eight-episode anime series will celebrate Pokémon's 25th anniversary - and also see the return of fan-favourite character Ball Guy.

Pokémon Sword and Shield's Ball Guy is not to be trusted. We've covered this already. He may jump, cheer and dance to encourage you through gym battles, but underneath that head lies Pokémon's true monster.

Watch out, then, for Pokémon Evolutions. This limited-run series will debut next week on Pokémon's YouTube channel and Pokémon TV app, and feature each of the franchise's eight regions to date in reverse chronological order.

This means an episode set in Ball Guy's Galar region is up first, on 9th September, before subsequent weeks explore Alola, Kalos, Unova, Sinnoh, Hoenn, Johto and finally Kanto on 23rd December.

Last year's enjoyable Pokémon: Twilight Wings

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (1)

Games in this article

Pokémon Shield

Pokémon Sword

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

CD Projekt "can't say with full certainty" its next-gen Cyberpunk and Witcher 3 updates will arrive this year

But is still "definitely" aiming for late 2021.

98

Pokémon Go's postponed in-person events from 2020 will finally be held this autumn

Play in Liverpool, Philadelphia, St. Louis - or at home.

2

Pokémon Go developer commits to change following community outcry

"Niantic has a lot of room to grow when it comes to communication with our players."

2

New The Ascent patch targets performance improvements across platforms

Cyber surgery.

27

Bethesda tours three Starfield locations

New Atlantis! Akila! Neon!

26

You may also enjoy...

Dragon Quest 12 takes the long-running RPG series down a darker path

Plus an Octopath Traveler-esque remake of 3, an offline DQ10 and so much more.

42

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

78

Video | New Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade: Episode Intermission DLC details and gameplay

Yuffie! Fort Condor! Boss fights! More!

16

Feature | Star Trek: Legends is a fun RPG caught between two worlds

Neelix Down.

40

The Witcher 3 builds: The best alchemy, Death March, Sign builds and other combat builds to use

How to make Geralt combat ready for any situation.

Comments (1)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch