Microsoft appears to be testing Android app support on Xbox

Xdroid.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 3 September 2021

It looks like Microsoft is testing out Android app support for Xbox.

That's based on a listing for the Windows Subsystem for Android app (thanks, XDA) on the Windows 11 Microsoft Store.

In its System Requirements, the app is listed as available for Windows and Xbox One.

Microsoft has not confirmed that Android app support is coming to Xbox, and this app is currently designed only for internal testing purposes. There is no guarantee it will ever be released to the public.

1

Still, it's fun to speculate the potential if Xbox could run Android apps. Could we finally get a home console that can be used as a general purpose PC? Maybe I could start writing my articles on Microsoft Office and then hop onto a Zoom meeting.

Of course, the more sensible reason ‌Microsoft might want to add Android support to Xbox is to support the vast library of Android games via the platform. The question is whether Xbox players are really interested in playing mobile games on their console.

Microsoft announced Android app support as one of the key features of Windows 11 back in June, although this was pushed back from the operating system's release date of 5th October to later in 2022.

Would you like to see Android apps available on Xbox?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (15)

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Xbox engineer fixes user's tiny, 15-year-old 360 gamerpic

I see what you did there.

22

Steam's two-hour refund policy leads to indie developer quitting game development

This is why we can't have nice things.

160

Xbox Series X and S and Xbox One get cloud gaming this Christmas

Take flight.

52

You can read the full script of American McGee's Alice: Asylum right now

McGee hopes it will see a new Alice instalment "funded and greenlit for development".

5

EA vows to consider "the player perspective" when delisting games in the future

After Syndicate and Ultima Underworld backlash.

36

You may also enjoy...

Jelly Deals | Xbox Series X/S stock: where to buy Microsoft's new console

Latest Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S stock updates.

131

Jelly Deals | PS5 stock: latest updates on where to buy the PlayStation 5

All the latest on when the next big console drop is set to happen.

426

PlayStation 5 scalpers scoop up Argos stock before it's put on sale

"A PS5 for every room in the house, even the bog."

321

Here's what happens when you recycle video game plastic boxes

That's a wrap.

34

Feature | It's time to stop running from gaming addiction

Talk to the hand.

175

Comments (15)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch