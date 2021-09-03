Battlefield Mobile has popped up on the Google Play Store

A listing for Battlefield Mobile has appeared on the Google Play Store, as EA has announced a series of Android-only play tests.

The listing has a full description of the game as well as a few screenshots.

Players will be able to play in squads and build loadouts using weapons and gadgets veteran players should recognise, like the F2000 bullpup rifle.

It appears you'll also be able to control vehicles like tanks and ATVs, and maps will include Battlefield's signature environmental destruction.

Players can choose from the four classic classes - Assault, Support, Medic, or Recon - with the ability to choose class-specific gadgets.

The game will also include War Heroes: characters with "unique narratives" and their own assignments. This seems similar to the approach taken by DICE in Battlefield 2042 where players can choose from a unique set of characters, each with their own background stories.

Based on the screenshots, the game appears eerily similar to Battlefield 3, with what looks like a port of the Grand Bazaar map, albeit with simplified graphics.

DICE previously said a mobile Battlefield game was in the works for 2022, entering an extremely competitive mobile FPS market with the likes of PUBG: Mobile and its more traditional rival Call of Duty Mobile. The game is being developed by Industrial Toys, led by Alex Seropian, one of the original co-founders of Bungie, creators of the Halo franchise.

It will be interesting to see what compromises had to be made to bring the Battlefield experience to lower-powered hardware, particularly surrounding the claim of large-scale destruction and map sizes. Game modes such as Conquest are also incredibly long, but it's unlikely mobile players could stick to a game of upwards of half an hour or more.

As you would expect from a mobile game, Battlefield Mobile is free-to-play and will be monetised through cosmetic items, unique unlockables, and a Battle Pass.

The game is currently being playtested in Indonesia and the Philippines, which indicates the game is being targeted to the Asian market where console ownership is much lower, although it will be expanded to the other regions later.