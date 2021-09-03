Battlefield Mobile has popped up on the Google Play Store

Battlefield: Go.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 3 September 2021

A listing for Battlefield Mobile has appeared on the Google Play Store, as EA has announced a series of Android-only play tests.

The listing has a full description of the game as well as a few screenshots.

Players will be able to play in squads and build loadouts using weapons and gadgets veteran players should recognise, like the F2000 bullpup rifle.

It appears you'll also be able to control vehicles like tanks and ATVs, and maps will include Battlefield's signature environmental destruction.

Players can choose from the four classic classes - Assault, Support, Medic, or Recon - with the ability to choose class-specific gadgets.

The game will also include War Heroes: characters with "unique narratives" and their own assignments. This seems similar to the approach taken by DICE in Battlefield 2042 where players can choose from a unique set of characters, each with their own background stories.

Based on the screenshots, the game appears eerily similar to Battlefield 3, with what looks like a port of the Grand Bazaar map, albeit with simplified graphics.

1

DICE previously said a mobile Battlefield game was in the works for 2022, entering an extremely competitive mobile FPS market with the likes of PUBG: Mobile and its more traditional rival Call of Duty Mobile. The game is being developed by Industrial Toys, led by Alex Seropian, one of the original co-founders of Bungie, creators of the Halo franchise.

It will be interesting to see what compromises had to be made to bring the Battlefield experience to lower-powered hardware, particularly surrounding the claim of large-scale destruction and map sizes. Game modes such as Conquest are also incredibly long, but it's unlikely mobile players could stick to a game of upwards of half an hour or more.

As you would expect from a mobile game, Battlefield Mobile is free-to-play and will be monetised through cosmetic items, unique unlockables, and a Battle Pass.

The game is currently being playtested in Indonesia and the Philippines, which indicates the game is being targeted to the Asian market where console ownership is much lower, although it will be expanded to the other regions later.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Battlefield

About the author

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter  |  Ishrxq_

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

Related

Crysis Remastered Trilogy gets an October release date

Coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC.

28

Fortnite now has Will Smith

Fresh moves.

26

Bungie disables Destiny 2 armour after Titans and Hunters get "unintentional" competitive advantages

Dance if you wanna dance.

14

Halo 3 is getting a remake of Halo 2 map Turf

Plus new campaign collectibles, Flood Firefight, and more.

10

Halo Infinite battle pass progression tied to challenges - not per-match XP

"It's extremely difficult to run out of daily challenges."

40

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch