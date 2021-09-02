PlayStation to broadcast big showcase event next week

"A look into the future of PS5."

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 2 September 2021

Sony has announced PlayStation Showcase, a livestream event set to "look into the future of PS5".

You'll be able to tune in next Thursday, 9th September at 9pm UK time (that's 4pm Eastern or 1pm Pacific) for around 40 minutes of announcements.

Expect news from PlayStation studios, as well as "some of the industry's most imaginative developers", on games releasing this year "and beyond". Sounds promising.

So, what do we expect? Well, we find out last week that Horizon Forbidden West is coming in February 2022 - and now that announcement sounds like it was getting the bad news out the way first before we're treated with seeing more.

Beyond that, we're hoping for a proper look at the untitled God of War sequel and Gran Turismo 7, both of which are also expected sometime next year.

One thing we definitely won't see there next week, PlayStation has said, is the new PlayStation VR. Sony previously said it remained committed to the technology and is working on a next-generation PlayStation VR headset for PS5. But it's not due this year, so now is apparently too early to reveal more.

Join us next week for the announcements as they happen.

More about Horizon Forbbiden West

