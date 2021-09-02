Horizon Forbidden West Standard and Special editions do not include Dual Entitlement for PS4 and PS5 versions

Pre-orders for Horizon Forbidden West have gone live, and once again fans face a range of options and editions which may/may not include both PlayStation 4 and PS5 versions of the game.

Neither the game's Standard or Special editions include Dual Entitlement, Sony's label for granting you both the PS4 and PS5 versions of the same game.

To be clear, you can always play the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West on your PS5. But you won't automatically get the PS5-optimised version, and according to Sony's pre-order support FAQ, "there are no plans for an update offer" at this time.

If you're thinking of upgrading to a PS5 in the future, the cheapest way to get a copy of Horizon Forbidden West with both PS4 and PS5 versions included is the $80 Digital Deluxe Edition.

That's more expensive than the Standard edition ($60 on PS4, $70 on PS5) or boxed Special edition ($70 on PS4, $80 on PS5) which includes a physical dic and "mini art book".

The $80 Digital Deluxe Edition includes Forbidden West via digital code that gives you access to both versions, two outfits, two weapons, in-game resources, an in-game board game piece, an exclusive photo mode pose and face paint, a digital art book, digital soundtrack and a digital copy of The Sunhawk, the first Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel.

Considering the fact this version costs just $10 more than the Standard edition on PS5 ($20 on PS4) and comes so stuffed with extras, it really feels like Sony wants you to buy this whether you'll use Dual Entitlement or not.

But perhaps you want to spend more?

Next up is the $200 Collector's Edition, which includes physical Tremortusk and Aloy statues, a Steelbook case, mini art book and all the gubbins from the Digital Deluxe Edition too.

Finally, there's the $260 Regalla Edition. This includes a more pimped out version of the Tremortusk statue (which will require some assembly), a physical replica Focus and stand, physical replica board game pieces, postcards, a canvas map, and everything else above.

All pre-orders include the Nora Legacy outfit and spear.

Last week we heard Horizon Forbidden West will now launch in February 2022. Keen to see more of the game before splashing your cash? Sony has just announced a big PlayStation Showcase event to be held next week.