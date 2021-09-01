You can pay $5 to put Hello Kitty in a Super Monkey Ball

Clawed out.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 1 September 2021

Hello Kitty is the latest character to be announced as paid DLC for the upcoming Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania.

You'll be able to purchase her for $5 on day one of the game's release, 5th October, alongside other DLC.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, an updated compilation of the series' first two legendary games, has a bulging roster of characters to play as. Some of these characters are free. Some of these are not.

Persona 5's Morgana will be paid DLC, we found out last week. This is also expected to cost $5.

The game's Digital Deluxe Edition, which costs an additional £10, includes further cosmetic options and lets you play as both the classic versions of the series' core cast of monkeys, as well as a Dreamcast, Saturn and Game Gear.

But Yakuza's Kazuma Kiryu will be free, as will Jet Set Radio's Beat plus Sonic and Knuckles.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Fall Guys introduces a "No Teams" playlist

"Please enjoy the sole reliance on your abilities."

9

There's a Jumanji video game based on the original movie

In the jungle you must wait.

2

Persona 5's Morgana in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Lucky.

2

Jet Set Radio returns in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

UPDATE: Sonic and Tails confirmed too.

29

Overcooked: All You Can Eat celebrates series' fifth anniversary with free new levels and more

Plus discounts across the entire series.

4

You may also enjoy...

Xbox Party Chat gets text-to-speech and speech-to-text as accessibility push continues

"We strive to make Xbox the most inclusive gaming platform on the planet".

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's first update in two years leaves fans wondering if it will ever get DLC

On track.

36

Microsoft ditches Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play multiplayer from today

50+ games including Fortnite and COD: Warzone now actually free to play.

50

Digital Foundry | Best gaming headset 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

The best wired and wireless gaming headsets.

Aliens: Fireteam is a co-op third-person shooter out summer 2021

Affirmative.

78

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch