You can pay $5 to put Hello Kitty in a Super Monkey Ball

Hello Kitty is the latest character to be announced as paid DLC for the upcoming Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania.

You'll be able to purchase her for $5 on day one of the game's release, 5th October, alongside other DLC.

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania, an updated compilation of the series' first two legendary games, has a bulging roster of characters to play as. Some of these characters are free. Some of these are not.

Persona 5's Morgana will be paid DLC, we found out last week. This is also expected to cost $5.

The game's Digital Deluxe Edition, which costs an additional £10, includes further cosmetic options and lets you play as both the classic versions of the series' core cast of monkeys, as well as a Dreamcast, Saturn and Game Gear.

But Yakuza's Kazuma Kiryu will be free, as will Jet Set Radio's Beat plus Sonic and Knuckles.