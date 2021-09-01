Tokyo Game Show 2021 schedule includes Xbox, Square Enix livestreams

Online event begins later this month.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 1 September 2021

This year's all-digital Tokyo Game Show 2021 will include announcement livestreams from Xbox, Square Enix, Capcom and Sega.

A schedule for the event includes a 50-minute Xbox livestream to be held on the show's opening day, 30th September, which promises "some exclusive news and content to share".

A new Square Enix Presents livestream will then follow on 1st October, with a 50-minute slot dedicated to "the latest news about our upcoming titles".

A Japan-focused update for Flight Sim featured in last year's Xbox TGS briefing.

Other companies set to hold livestreams include Capcom, Bandai Namco, 505 Games, Tencent and Konami (for a new Yu-Gi-Oh! game).

It's worth managing expectations for what we might see - past Tokyo Game Show press conferences often focus fully on the Japanese game market, and sometimes simply resurface news and existing trailers but with local release information.

We'll keep an eye and let you know.

