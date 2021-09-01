PlayerUnknown departs PUBG company to found new studio

The grass is always Greener. 

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 1 September 2021

Brendan "PlayerUnknown" Greene has left PUBG parent company Krafton to set up a new indie studio, PlayerUnknown Productions.

It has been a couple of years since Greene was involved in development of PUBG. In 2019, he launched PUBG Special Projects, a new Amsterdam-based division which had been working on a fresh project codenamed Prologue.

Greene's new company is also based in Amsterdam and looks like it may continue working on Prologue, with Krafton investing in the new company with a minority stake.

"I'm so very grateful to everyone at PUBG and [Krafton] for taking a chance on me and for the opportunities they afforded me over the past four years," Greene said today in a statement. "Today, I'm excited to take the next step on my journey to create the kind of experience I've envisaged for years. Again, I'm thankful for everyone at Krafton for supporting my plans, and I'll have more to reveal more about our project at a later date."

A website for the studio includes the previous trailer for Prologue, suggesting development on the project may continue. The team is also said to be exploring systems to enable large-scale open-world games.

Krafton recently renamed PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds to PUBG: Battlegrounds, diminishing the now-departed creator's visibility in its name. At the time, Krafton said the move was to streamline the titles of various PUBG-universe games in development.

As well as PUBG (which continues to do very well, thank you very much), Krafton has several other projects in the works. There's the upcoming futuristic mobile sequel PUBG: New State, the Western-themed Project Cowboy, and Dead Space creator Glen Schofield's The Callisto Protocol, which will apparently be tied into PUBG lore too somehow.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (2)

More about prologue

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Tokyo Game Show 2021 schedule includes Xbox, Square Enix livestreams

Online event begins later this month.

2

Windows 11 launches in October

"We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade by mid-2022."

71

China cuts online gaming for under 18's to just an hour per day

And only on Fridays, weekends and public holidays.

124

Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad to re-emerge at DC Fandome

Plus Fortnite's next DC comic crossover.

14

Xbox uses its social media reach to encourage players to get their COVID-19 vaccinations

"The vaccines don't contain microchips or magnets, they don't alter your DNA, they don't give you COVID-19, and there is no evidence they have any impact on pregnancy or fertility."

157

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (2)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch