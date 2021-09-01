Final Fantasy 13, Surgeon Simulator 2, Artful Escape join Xbox Game Pass over next week

Plus Nuclear Throne, Crown Trick and more.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 1 September 2021

The upcoming week will bring eight games to Xbox Game Pass, including Final Fantasy 13 and the long-awaited launch of The Artful Escape.

This next round of additions starts tomorrow with Signs of the Sojourner and Surgeon Simulator 2: Access All Areas, both of which are for console, cloud and PC.

The former is a narrative card game about connecting people. The latter is a party game about disconnecting bits of people. Both are worth a fair shake.

The early access Craftopia will also become available tomorrow for cloud, console and PC, while Square Enix's Final Fantasy 13 arrives for console and PC. FF13 is, of course, the one with the pink-haired Lightning - who was so popular she got her own trilogy.

"It's cautious, narrow, far too slow to get going, and is stripped down to such a bare naked form that even some FF traditionalists might find it off-putting," Oli wrote in Eurogamer's Final Fantasy 13 review, back in 2010. "What's left, though, is faultlessly accomplished, gorgeous to behold and, in the long run, thoroughly enjoyable."

Next Tuesday, 7th September, brings Crown Trick to console and PC. It's an acclaimed roguelike with a "unique synchronous turn-based mechanic". In plain English, your enemies only move when you do.

Finally, next Thursday 9th September, Xbox Game Pass gets "ironic outer space survival adventure" Breathedge for cloud, console and PC, plus top-down shooter Nuclear Throne and the dazzling Artful Escape for console and PC.

"Vlambeer's latest pocket of panicky delight is an intense arcade roguelike that rivals Spelunky and The Binding of Isaac," Eurogamer wrote in our 2015 Nuclear Throne review, branding it as essential.

As for The Artful Escape, well, we've been waiting for it almost as long. We're yet to publish our review, but this surreal rock opera published by Annapurna Interactive has us very excited.

As Microsoft giveth, so Microsoft taketh away. Red Dead Online departs Xbox Game Pass on 13th September, while the 15th will see the removal of Company of Heroes 2 (PC), Disgaea 4 (PC), Forza Motorsport 7 (cloud, console, PC), Hotshot Racing (cloud and console), The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics (cloud, console, PC) and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales (cloud and console).

So, what takes your fancy?

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

