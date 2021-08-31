Windows 11 launches in October

Microsoft has confirmed the release date for Windows 11, which will become available to download from 5th October.

If you're an eligible Windows 10 owner you'll be able to upgrade for free, though Microsoft is using "intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrices, age of device and other factors" to determine exactly when your device is prompted to upgrade.

"We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022," Microsoft explained. "If you have a Windows 10 PC that's eligible for the upgrade, Windows Update will let you know when it's available. You can also check to see if Windows 11 is ready for your device by going to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates."

In a list of 11 "highlights" of Windows 11, Microsoft said that the upgraded operating system was, inevitably, the best yet for gaming. It "unlocks the full potential of your system's hardware with technology like DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage and Auto HDR", Microsoft wrote. It also, of course, lets you sign up to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Other highlights include a fresh design, cloud-saved content in your Start menu, Snap layouts, Microsoft Teams integrated into your taskbar, widgets, numerous accessibility improvements and an improved Microsoft Store.

If you don't upgrade, Windows 10 will continue to be supported through until 14th October 2025.