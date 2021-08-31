Windows 11 launches in October

"We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade by mid-2022."

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 31 August 2021

Microsoft has confirmed the release date for Windows 11, which will become available to download from 5th October.

If you're an eligible Windows 10 owner you'll be able to upgrade for free, though Microsoft is using "intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrices, age of device and other factors" to determine exactly when your device is prompted to upgrade.

"We expect all eligible devices to be offered the free upgrade to Windows 11 by mid-2022," Microsoft explained. "If you have a Windows 10 PC that's eligible for the upgrade, Windows Update will let you know when it's available. You can also check to see if Windows 11 is ready for your device by going to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates."

In a list of 11 "highlights" of Windows 11, Microsoft said that the upgraded operating system was, inevitably, the best yet for gaming. It "unlocks the full potential of your system's hardware with technology like DirectX12 Ultimate, DirectStorage and Auto HDR", Microsoft wrote. It also, of course, lets you sign up to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Other highlights include a fresh design, cloud-saved content in your Start menu, Snap layouts, Microsoft Teams integrated into your taskbar, widgets, numerous accessibility improvements and an improved Microsoft Store.

If you don't upgrade, Windows 10 will continue to be supported through until 14th October 2025.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (18)

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

China cuts online gaming for under 18's to just an hour per day

And only on Fridays, weekends and public holidays.

111

Gotham Knights, Suicide Squad to re-emerge at DC Fandome

Plus Fortnite's next DC comic crossover.

7

Xbox uses its social media reach to encourage players to get their COVID-19 vaccinations

"The vaccines don't contain microchips or magnets, they don't alter your DNA, they don't give you COVID-19, and there is no evidence they have any impact on pregnancy or fertility."

154

September's PS Plus games have leaked online

Overcooked! All You Can Eat! Hitman 2! Predator: Hunting Grounds!

32

Steam's two-hour refund policy leads to indie developer quitting game development

This is why we can't have nice things.

158

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (18)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch