Tune in tonight for a peek at the new Dead Space

We'll get a "very early look" at the new Dead Space project tonight, developer Motive Studios has announced.

The action will take place over on Motive's Twitch, and is due to kick off at 6pm UK time (that's 1pm Eastern or 10am Pacific).

It's perhaps a little surprising to see Motive showing more of the project so soon after its announcement at the end of July, and with a fair while still to go (it can be reasonably assumed) until the project launches. But we won't say no.

If you missed the announcement last month, EA has tasked its Star Wars Squadrons studio with remaking the original Dead Space game from the ground up.

There's also been talk of some extra sections making the cut this time around. Aoife recently dissected what we'd actually seen of the new Dead Space so far.

Dead Space is in development for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The passionate team at @MotiveStudio are bringing you in for a very early look at the development of #DeadSpace.



Tune in to our stream tomorrow at 10am PT / 1pm ET. https://t.co/woBW8jSB8z pic.twitter.com/Jb1D0foen9 — Dead Space (@deadspace) August 30, 2021