There's another Lego Star Wars game coming

StarWars.com has announced a new Lego Star Wars game, but it's for mobile and, also, it's not new at all.

Lego Star Wars Battles is described as a "new PVP strategy game" coming soon to Apple Arcade, the iOS-exclusive game subscription service.

But this is, of course, the same Lego Star Wars Battles which shut down back in July after two years of testing in soft launch (thanks, Pocket Gamer).

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer, for PC and consoles.

Last month, players were told that Lego Star Wars Battles was "closing" and would no longer be available for download from 1st July 2021. Purchases were switched off, and customers were told to use up any remaining currency before the game went offline, also on 1st July.

"We want to thank all of the players who have supported the game and we hope to see you again soon in a galaxy not too far, far away," an in-game message read.

Another one bites the dust! Lego star wars battles is closing. And i recently got boba fett and slave 1 pic.twitter.com/0jkr6gtMaG — the tablet top gamer (@tablettopgamer) May 27, 2021

Screenshots of the game's new Apple Arcade version show it looking the same as ever, although presumably the ability to make in-game purchases has now been stripped out.

"Players can collect and upgrade Lego Star Wars characters, troops, and vehicles from across the Star Wars saga to build their own army," the game's new description reads. "They'll also build Lego towers on the battlefield to strategically attack, defend, and capture territory.

"Heroes and villains will have their own unique abilities, from Darth Vader's Force Slam to Luke Skywalker's Force Push, while locales range from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's Naboo to Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back."

Last week, the long-awaited Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally surfaced at Gamescom with a new trailer, and fresh delay to a spring 2022 release window.