There's another Lego Star Wars game coming

But...

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 31 August 2021

StarWars.com has announced a new Lego Star Wars game, but it's for mobile and, also, it's not new at all.

Lego Star Wars Battles is described as a "new PVP strategy game" coming soon to Apple Arcade, the iOS-exclusive game subscription service.

But this is, of course, the same Lego Star Wars Battles which shut down back in July after two years of testing in soft launch (thanks, Pocket Gamer).

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga trailer, for PC and consoles.

Last month, players were told that Lego Star Wars Battles was "closing" and would no longer be available for download from 1st July 2021. Purchases were switched off, and customers were told to use up any remaining currency before the game went offline, also on 1st July.

"We want to thank all of the players who have supported the game and we hope to see you again soon in a galaxy not too far, far away," an in-game message read.

Screenshots of the game's new Apple Arcade version show it looking the same as ever, although presumably the ability to make in-game purchases has now been stripped out.

"Players can collect and upgrade Lego Star Wars characters, troops, and vehicles from across the Star Wars saga to build their own army," the game's new description reads. "They'll also build Lego towers on the battlefield to strategically attack, defend, and capture territory.

"Heroes and villains will have their own unique abilities, from Darth Vader's Force Slam to Luke Skywalker's Force Push, while locales range from Star Wars: The Phantom Menace's Naboo to Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back."

Last week, the long-awaited Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga finally surfaced at Gamescom with a new trailer, and fresh delay to a spring 2022 release window.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (5)

More about Lego Star Wars Battles

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Death Stranding sequel is reportedly "in negotiations"

"Yay!"

74

This Devil May Cry Dante statue costs over £3000

The Devil's in the details.

27

New The Ascent patch targets performance improvements across platforms

Cyber surgery.

27

Here's a deeper dive into the new Saints Row

After CGI reveal drew mixed reaction from fans.

43

The Wonderful 101 Remastered The Prince Vorkken DLC out now

Costs less than a quid.

4

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

12 Returnal tips and tricks for surviving your next run

Atropos of nothing.

1

Recommended | Huntdown review - pulpy 2D brilliance

Blockbuster.

28

Digital Foundry | Returnal: how a tech powerhouse puts PS5 through its paces

The Housemarque factor.

80

Feature | The 20 best Game Pass games you can play right now

A mix of top games and hidden gems.

27

Comments (5)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch