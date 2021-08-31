Fortnite now has Will Smith

Fresh moves.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 31 August 2021

Men in Black. Independence Day. After Earth? Will Smith is no stranger to fighting aliens. Now, he can do so in Fortnite.

To presumably celebrate the game's genuinely very enjoyable alien season, you can now purchase Will Smith in Fortnite. The only downside? He's called Mike Lowery, and this is Will Smith's character from the decidedly non-alien focused Bad Boys trilogy.

Digital rights weirdness aside, Smith's arrival in Fortnite comes after a series of high profile stars arrived via the game's Icon Series as themselves: Ariana Grande, J Balvin and LeBron James.

It's also an amusing wrinkle to see the Fresh Prince turn up in the game after so much was made of its early days uncredited "borrowing" of dance moves, such as the Carlton dance. Don't expect him in Fortnite, or several other games, anytime soon.

Will Smith, sorry, Mike Lowrey is on sale now priced 1500 V-Bucks.

1

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (7)

More about Fortnite

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

Bungie disables Destiny 2 armour after Titans and Hunters get "unintentional" competitive advantages

Dance if you wanna dance.

11

Destiny 2's big Witch Queen expansion launches February 2022

UPDATE: After a Bungie 30th anniversary event featuring Destiny's loot cave.

34

Halo 3 is getting a remake of Halo 2 map Turf

Plus new campaign collectibles, Flood Firefight, and more.

11

Halo Infinite battle pass progression tied to challenges - not per-match XP

"It's extremely difficult to run out of daily challenges."

40

343 Industries explains why we haven't seen Halo Infinite campaign gameplay since last year

Chief! Easy. You've been out for a while.

70

You may also enjoy...

Video | Far Cry 6 lets you have a pet attack crocodile, and 100 other things we spotted

Here's Ian with 22 minutes of footage.

57

Raven nerfs Call of Duty: Warzone's "Big Bertha" meta

Significant optics change.

2

Warzone best weapons in Season 5 explained: Our best AR, sniper rifle, shotgun, SMG and LMG weapon recommendations

The best weapons you should aim for in multiplayer.

4

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass guide, changes and everything else you need to know about the returning raid

Our complete walkthrough for Destiny's Vault of Glass raid, complete with boss strategies and combat tips.

Comments (7)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch