Xbox uses its social media reach to encourage players to get their COVID-19 vaccinations

"The vaccines don't contain microchips or magnets, they don't alter your DNA, they don't give you COVID-19, and there is no evidence they have any impact on pregnancy or fertility."

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 29 August 2021

Xbox has teamed with the US' Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to encourage more young people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a series of tweets, the company said "the power of play makes us heroes in new worlds every day", telling its 16.5 million followers that "you can be a hero in real life too by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, protecting yourself [and] the people around you".

The thread goes on to share the "key takeaways" from a COVID-19 Q&A with the CDC's Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases, Dr Jay Butler, and Dr Judy Monroe, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation.

"The COVID-19 vaccines authorised in the U.S. are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against the Delta variant. As it stands, unvaccinated people are most at risk to contract and spread the virus," the company added, reminding players that the vaccinations are free and available to people aged 12 and over in the United States, and to "wear a mask, [wash their] hands, and get fully vaccinated".

"To dispel some common COVID-19 vaccine myths: the vaccines don't contain microchips or magnets, they don't alter your DNA, they don't give you COVID-19, and there is no evidence they have any impact on pregnancy or fertility."

At the time of writing, there's been no similar drive yet on Xbox's European or UK channels.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (19)

More about Xbox Series X

About the author

Vikki Blake

Vikki Blake

Contributor  |  _vixx

When​ ​her friends​ ​were falling in love with soap stars, Vikki was falling in love with​ ​video games. She's a survival horror survivalist​ ​with a penchant for​ ​Yorkshire Tea, men dressed up as doctors and sweary words. She struggles to juggle a fair-to-middling Destiny/Halo addiction​ ​and her kill/death ratio is terrible.

Related

September's PS Plus games have leaked online

Overcooked! All You Can Eat! Hitman 2! Predator: Hunting Grounds!

19

Steam's two-hour refund policy leads to indie developer quitting game development

This is why we can't have nice things.

149

Apple settles lawsuit to let developers email users about alternative payment options

But Epic's Coalition for App Fairness group calls it a "sham".

30

Sony quietly launches revised PlayStation 5 model with new screw

UPDATE: Stock now available in UK.

112

Fortnite is hosting a Martin Luther King experience

Including full 17-minute I Have a Dream speech.

54

You may also enjoy...

Evercade VS home console announced

For the four players.

41

Several Cyberpunk 2077 lawsuits have been rolled into one

Courting controversy.

41

PlayStation just had its best ever financial year as PS5 sales hit 7.8m

Bank it.

101

Epic Games doesn't want Fortnite on Xbox Cloud Gaming

Passing the V-buck.

50

Feature | Sexism and harassment in the games industry isn't just about big names: the entire culture must change

From someone who's experienced it.

Comments (19)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch