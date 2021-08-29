Xbox uses its social media reach to encourage players to get their COVID-19 vaccinations

Xbox has teamed with the US' Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to encourage more young people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a series of tweets, the company said "the power of play makes us heroes in new worlds every day", telling its 16.5 million followers that "you can be a hero in real life too by getting vaccinated against COVID-19, protecting yourself [and] the people around you".

Here are some key takeaways from our COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Jay Butler, @CDCgov Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases, and Dr. Judy Monroe, @CDCFound President & CEO. All of the information in the following thread is based on the most current CDC data. https://t.co/EUHQ4FUYgQ — Xbox (@Xbox) August 27, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

The thread goes on to share the "key takeaways" from a COVID-19 Q&A with the CDC's Deputy Director for Infectious Diseases, Dr Jay Butler, and Dr Judy Monroe, president and CEO of the CDC Foundation.

"The COVID-19 vaccines authorised in the U.S. are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, including against the Delta variant. As it stands, unvaccinated people are most at risk to contract and spread the virus," the company added, reminding players that the vaccinations are free and available to people aged 12 and over in the United States, and to "wear a mask, [wash their] hands, and get fully vaccinated".

To dispel some common COVID-19 vaccine myths: the vaccines don't contain microchips or magnets, they don't alter your DNA, they don't give you COVID-19, and there is no evidence they have any impact on pregnancy or fertility. https://t.co/Kh2rg1tt5t — Xbox (@Xbox) August 27, 2021

This content is hosted on an external platform, which will only display it if you accept targeting cookies. Please enable cookies to view. Manage cookie settings

"To dispel some common COVID-19 vaccine myths: the vaccines don't contain microchips or magnets, they don't alter your DNA, they don't give you COVID-19, and there is no evidence they have any impact on pregnancy or fertility."

At the time of writing, there's been no similar drive yet on Xbox's European or UK channels.