This Devil May Cry Dante statue costs over £3000

Love Devil May Cry? Got a spare £3000 kicking about? Treat yourself to this half-scale statue of Dante.

As spotted by Siliconera, the statue - released to honour the franchise's 20th anniversary - is a three-dimensional, "real-life quality" vision of Dante. It's expected to ship between November 2022 and February 2023, and the hefty cover price does not include shipping or customs/import tax fees.

Created by Prime1 studio, the 43-inch tall, pint-sized Dante boasts artificial hair - which includes an alternate silicon head - a silicon body for that, uh, "lifelike" skin, and a full outfit, including his iconic red leather coat. Each one will be hand-finished, so prospective buyers are told to expect some "individual differences" between models.

The statue also boasts a half-scale replica of his Rebellion sword, too, and his Ebony & Ivory pistols. It weighs in at a hefty 30 kilos with its Devil May Cry-themed base.

"Prime 1 Studio's tailors have been able to painstakingly recreate Dante's long coat in exacting detail due to this statue's immense scale. Inspect each and every stitch, and you won't be disappointed," the creator says. "Marvel at the threadbare qualities of his Henley shirt, created to call back to his signature look from the game. We've employed real, metal hardware in his clothes: from the rivets on his shoulders to the zippers on his sleeves. Even his finely-tailored pants have a belt with a gleaming buckle and functional riveting.

"Not to be outdone by the fine craftsmanship of the clothing, Dante's paints have taken advantage of his grand scale as well. We've been able to tone his skin to a lifelike degree like never before, rendering his face and arms as realistically as we could to match the realism of his clothes. And by painting his weapons with a realistic quality, we've made sure to bring out the visual weight of not only Rebellion, but also of Ebony and Ivory."

This $4300 "Black Label" edition costs more than the $2700 (£1900) standard version because of its swappable silicone and Polystone heads and realistic hair. If you fancy one and can finagle the shipping, you can pre-order him - I mean, it - now. It's not yet clear how limited the statue will be, however, as the website hasn't yet disclosed how many units it will manufacture.