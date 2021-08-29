Phasmophobia's new Exposition update brings new ghosts and equipment

Who you gonna call?

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 29 August 2021

Phasmophobia's latest update, Exposition, is now available.

The new content features "new and improved" equipment, which includes the DOTS projector, and two additional ghosts, "the newly discovered Myling and Goryo".

"While you've been gone, we've taken the time to upgrade all of your gear," begins the Steam description of Update v.0.3.0. "It's been improved in every aspect and some of it has received new functionality.

"We've also had several reports of new paranormal entities emerging from haunted locations. We need you to check them out as soon as possible."

Electronic equipment will now alert ghosts to your position - so players now need to turn them off before hiding - and hunts now affect "all electronic equipment with new sounds and visuals". There's also been improvements to sprinting, too.

The patch also includes numerous bug fixes - check out the full update for all the details.

The co-op ghost-hunting game is created by 25-year-old UK indie developer 'Dknighter', who recently took to Phasmophobia's Steam page to announce the planned expansion of studio Kinetic Games.

"Over the past few years I have been developing Phasmophobia on my own however due to how much it has grown in both popularity and its future content plans it is now time to expand the team," Dknighter said at the time.

"I have now started the process of hiring an experienced artist and a programmer to work on Phasmophobia. They will both start working with me on future content very soon as well as improving and expanding on the current content."

