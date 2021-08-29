Death Stranding sequel is reportedly "in negotiations"

"Yay!"

News by Vikki Blake, Contributor
Updated on 29 August 2021

Death Stranding and The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus has reportedly confirmed that a Death Stranding sequel is "in negotiations".

Though Reedus didn't give away too much in the Portuguese interview - and auto-translations can sometimes be inaccurate, meaning we can only take this as a rumour for now - IGN Brasil reports he said he "thinks" a second Death Stranding is on the way.

"I think we're doing a second Death Stranding," Reedus told AdoroCinema, which is a partner site of IGN Brasil. "[Death Stranding 2] is in negotiations right now. So... yay!" Reedus reportedly said to journalists at a recent The Walking Dead roundtable.

Sony recently shown a chunk of gameplay footage from Death Stranding: Director's Cut, which launches on 24th September.

ICMYI, this expanded version of Hideo Kojima's oddball post-apocalyptic courier adventure adds new story missions, new combat mechanics, a firing range and yes, even a racing mode.

PS4 save data will carry over to the PS5 Director's Cut. You can also upgrade any PS4 copy for around $10 to get the Death Stranding Director's Cut Digital Deluxe Edition Upgrade for PS5.

