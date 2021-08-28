The Wonderful 101 Remastered The Prince Vorkken DLC out now

Costs less than a quid.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 28 August 2021

PlatinumGames has released new DLC for The Wonderful 101 Remastered.

The Prince Vorkken DLC is out now on Steam for 80p, and on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch priced 75p.

This DLC lets you change the main player character to Prince Vorkken Ohgee, heir to the throne of the comet Rhullo and leader of the Guyzoch Space Pirates.

The complete Digital Foundry video breakdown for The Wonderful 101's PC, PS4 and Switch ports.

As Prince Vorkken, the Multi-Unite ability is replaced with Enemy-Unite, which summons a host of Unify Monster alien beasts.

The Prince Vorkken also works with the Time Attack DLC, so you can try using Prince Vorkken's Enemy Unite to nail a faster time.

The Wonderful 101 Remastered brought Platinum's 2013 Wii U-exclusive back for new platforms in May last year. "Platinum Games offers the slightest of makeovers for this return to its most chaotic outing," Martin wrote in our The Wonderful 101 Remastered review.

