Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2, Silent Hill 4 and other classic Konami games on GOG get support for modern controllers

A handful of Konami games on GOG have received a controller support update.

Five games received support for modern controllers yesterday, courtesy of GOG's own tech team:

Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra (this includes Castlevania, Castlevania 2: Simon's Quest, Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse, Contra and Super C)

Metal Gear

Metal Gear Solid

Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance

Silent Hill 4: The Room

A look at what AI upscaling does to the original E3 2000 Metal Gear Solid 2 debut trailer - includes analysis and the full asset, complete with subtitles.

The update means these games now have full support for modern controllers, such as the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, the DualShock 4, Microsoft's Xbox One and Series X and S controllers, and the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

The update also optimises default key bindings and makes a few smaller fixes to controller compatibility, GOG said.

So, if you fancy playing Metal Gear Solid on PC with proper DualSense support, now you can. Just don't forget what's coming with that Psycho Mantis boss fight!