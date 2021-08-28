Metal Gear Solid 1 and 2, Silent Hill 4 and other classic Konami games on GOG get support for modern controllers

!

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 28 August 2021

A handful of Konami games on GOG have received a controller support update.

Five games received support for modern controllers yesterday, courtesy of GOG's own tech team:

  • Konami Collector's Series: Castlevania & Contra (this includes Castlevania, Castlevania 2: Simon's Quest, Castlevania 3: Dracula's Curse, Contra and Super C)
  • Metal Gear
  • Metal Gear Solid
  • Metal Gear Solid 2 Substance
  • Silent Hill 4: The Room

A look at what AI upscaling does to the original E3 2000 Metal Gear Solid 2 debut trailer - includes analysis and the full asset, complete with subtitles.

The update means these games now have full support for modern controllers, such as the PlayStation 5's DualSense controller, the DualShock 4, Microsoft's Xbox One and Series X and S controllers, and the Nintendo Switch Pro controller.

The update also optimises default key bindings and makes a few smaller fixes to controller compatibility, GOG said.

So, if you fancy playing Metal Gear Solid on PC with proper DualSense support, now you can. Just don't forget what's coming with that Psycho Mantis boss fight!

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (4)

Games in this article

Metal Gear Solid

Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Bethesda tours three Starfield locations

New Atlantis! Akila! Neon!

24

Saints Row reboot dials back the excesses of Saints Row 4

Cross-gen confirmed, coming February next year.

52

Horizon Forbidden West delayed to February 2022

While Horizon Zero Dawn gets 60fps PS5 patch.

41

Cyberpunk 2077 megamod rebalances pretty much the entire game

Install.

55

Roblox "exploiting" young game developers, new investigation reports

Bad exchange.

30

You may also enjoy...

Far Cry 6 narrative director issues statement after politics backlash

"Our story is political. A story about a modern revolution must be."

102

Rockstar outlines summer updates for GTA Online and Red Dead Online

Catch heat.

4

Cyberpunk 2077 gets new game director

Silver handover.

79

GTA 5 cheats: PS4, Xbox, PC cheats list and how to enter all cheats, phone codes and console commands

All GTA 5 cheats for every platform, in one place.

Feature | The storm chaser of Red Dead Redemption 2

The horse bolted.

39

Comments (4)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch