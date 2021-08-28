Halo 3 is getting a remake of Halo 2 map Turf

Plus new campaign collectibles, Flood Firefight, and more.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole
28 August 2021

343 has outlined a number of new features coming to Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

Chief among them is a new map for Halo 3 called Icebox, which is a remake of the classic Halo 2 map, Turf.

A look at the 'flight' build of Halo Combat Evolved. Season seven looks set to deliver a far more authentic classic Halo experience.

Icebox was originally a multiplayer map from the cancelled Halo Online (343 has added Halo Online maps to Halo 3 before). Unlike the original, which is set in Mombasa, Icebox is set in the Russian city of Tyumen.

Here's a work-in-progress image of Icebox in Halo 3:

The video, below, shows off gameplay of Icebox in Halo Online:

In a post outlining what will be available in the MCC Season 8 test, 343 also teased Flood Firefight with the image, below:

343 said a Halo 3: ODST Firefight update will include per wave customisation options "bringing it up closer to Halo: Reach's options".

There's a lot of other cool stuff set for this upcoming test, currently set for next week. It includes a custom game browser for Halo: Combat Evolved and Halo 3, the return of the classic HUD to Halo: Combat Evolved with 4K support and a toggle in settings, and, interestingly, new campaign collectibles in the Halo 3 campaign (343 didn't say what exactly these are).

It's great that 343 continues to update Halo: The Master Chief Collection, even as the studio prepares Halo: Infinite for release. Even better Halo 3 continues to get new maps 13 years after it came out.

