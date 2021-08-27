Relaxing slice-of-life fishing adventure Moonglow Bay out in October on Xbox and PC

Blue tang clan.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 27 August 2021

Moonglow Bay, developer Bunnyhug's "slice-of-life fishing RPG", is readying to raise anchor and set sail for Xbox, PC, and Game Pass on 7th October.

Set in a struggling 1980s Canadian coastal town where people are afraid to fish, Moonglow Bay draws inspiration from the likes of Harvest Moon and Legend of the River King, aiming to "capture the magic of fishing and make it the heart of everything".

Players take on the role of a rookie angler trying to full their partner's last wish and keep their business afloat - a task Moonglow Bay thankfully pitches more toward relaxing village-life sim than soul-sapping struggle on the brink of destitution.

Moonglow Bay - Release Date Trailer.

Working either solo or cooperatively with a friend, the basic loop sees players heading out to catch fish, cook them, then sell the culinary results to upgrade their gear and fishing boat in order travel further afield.

"With your journal and rod in hand," explains Bunnyhug, "explore the furthest reaches of the ocean, from frigid glaciers to boiling geysers, and learn to cast nets, set traps and fish through ice, documenting over 100 varied aquatic species while uncovering the secrets of Moonglow Bay." And as players work toward restoring their business and helping revitalise the flagging town - a story split across several distinct arcs, according to Bunnyhug - they'll connect with Moonglow Bay's inhabitants, each with their own tales to tell.

If a leisurely, laidback fishing adventure sounds like your thing, Moonglow Bay will be available on Xbox, PC (via Steam and the Epic Store), and Game Pass when it lunes on 7th October.

