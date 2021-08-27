GTA Online has a new go-kart mode and it's surprisingly fun

Grand Theft Kart.

News by Ishraq Subhan, Reporter
Updated on 27 August 2021

In the game that will never die, Rockstar has added a brand-new game mode into GTA Online, but rather than being a throwaway update that will be forgotten about in a month, this one genuinely is quite fun.

Kart Krash: Full Auto sees players fight to be the last one surviving in teams or chaotic free-for-alls, using the weapons attached to their go-karts and assorted power-ups scattered about the map to take their opponents out. It's a bit like Mario Kart's Battle Mode, except there's tanks and machine guns.

Go-karts aren't new to the game, having arrived back in December with The Cayo Perico Heist. But the new game mode dedicates these vehicles to their own arena.

Lobbies contain up to eight players, who all start off with standard karts with machine guns. From there, you can pick up two power-ups from the ground which transform your kart into a RC tank, the Sasquatch monster truck, or simply repair your kart or give you a speed boost.

I tried out the new mode with a group of friends and had a lot of fun. I'm not the best driver in GTA so I tend to avoid vehicle game modes, but Kart Krash is a lot more accessible.

It would be cool to see if Rockstar has plans to add a full racing mode featuring karts in the future, along with the same power ups to spice things up. An adult Mario Kart, if you like.

In Rockstar's weekly update to its online games, we also saw the addition of the ​​Karin Sultan RS Classic vehicle, a new shipwreck where players can find treasure and clothing, and test out unreleased vehicles in the LS Car Meet.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

More about Grand Theft Auto 5

Ishraq Subhan

Ishraq Subhan

Reporter

Ishraq is a freelance games journalist. His first ever console was the PlayStation, where he found his love of games through Ridge Racer. He likes to think hes really into story-driven games, but spends most of his time on the latest yearly Call of Duty release.

