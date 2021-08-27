Blasphemous wraps up this December with more free story DLC

Blasphemous, developer The Game Kitchen's superb gothic action-platformer, is wrapping up its brooding redemption adventure on 9th December with the arrival of another free story expansion, titled Wounds of Eventide, plus there's a fully fledged sequel due in 2023.

Blasphemous, which released to well-deserved acclaim back in 2019, tells the story of The Penitent One, a pointy hatted fellow with a barbed-wire sword, forced to venture across the accursed kingdom of Cvstodia - a desolate, but lavishly presented world of dark religious iconography, monsters, and encroaching madness.

It's wonderful stuff, serving up an engaging blend of 2D Souls-like and Metroidvania bolstered by some fascinating world-building and gorgeously wrought, grimly unforgettable imagery. Needless to say, it was an absolute pleasure to return to Blasphemous the following year when The Game Kitchen continued The Penitent One's tale in its free The Stir of Dawn DLC.

Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide - Animated Trailer.

And it turns out The Game Kitchen still isn't done; Blasphemous' newly announced second helping of free story DLC, Wounds of Eventide, will bring the Penitent One's current adventures to a close when it launches for Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on 9th December, introducing new bosses, areas, items, and, as the developer puts it "the game's true ending".

Whether that'll be the last we see of The Penitent One remains to be seen, but we do know that Wounds of Eventide won't mark the end of Blasphemous as a series. The Game Kitchen has announced it's currently working on a sequel, which is due to arrive sometime in 2023.