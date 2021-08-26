Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters cinematic, gameplay screenshots released

Frontier has released a Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters cinematic and gameplay screenshots.

Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate is a new Chaos Gate game nearly 25 years after the last one. Here's the cinematic:

Elite developer Frontier is publishing Warhammer 40,000: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters on PC in 2022. It's a turn-based tactical RPG that sees the player lead the Grey Knights, one of the most secret chapters of Space Marines from the Warhammer 40,000 universe.

Frontier is publishing Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters under its Frontier Foundry games label. The game itself is developed by Canadian studio Complex Games, which has previously focused on mobile games such as The Horus Heresy: Drop Assault.

Here are the screenshots: