Netflix adds first mobile games to streaming service in Poland-only test

True to its word, Netflix has added a first batch of mobile games to its streaming service, albeit as part of a Poland-only test to begin with.

Reports of Netflix's plans to enter the world of video games began to circulate in May, and the company finally made it official in July, saying it was "in the early stages of further expanding into games" and that it viewed gaming "as another new content category for us."

It also clarified it would initially focus on mobile games, with a later report suggesting the first batch of these titles would launch as part of Netflix's subscription service some time next year.

A glimpse at games on Netflix, via its new Poland-only test.

Well ahead of that anticipated launch, Netflix has now added a tiny handful of mobile titles to its entertainment library as part of an early Poland-exclusive test. At present, the test is for Android devices only and consists of two games - Stranger Things: 1984 and Stranger Things 3 - both of which are displayed within the Netflix app but, judging by the officially released images, must be downloaded through Google Play.

Let's Play Stranger Things 3: The Game.

"It's very, very early days and we've got a lot of work to do in the months ahead," the company wrote in a tweet to its Netflix Geeked Twitter account, "but this is the first step."

While it offered no indication of when its new games service might finally launch for real, it did confirm that all titles will be included as part of a Netflix membership and will be free of ads and in-app purchases. "We'll keep you updated as we explore what gaming looks like on Netflix," it concluded. "Stay tuned."