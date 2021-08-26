Dying Light: Platinum Edition officially heading to Switch

Following reports back in July that open-world zombies-and-parkour survival hit Dying Light would be making its way to Switch, developer Techland has now made it official.

Dying Light has been a massive success for Techland - the developer says the game has now been played by over 20 million players since its launch back in 2015 - and it's received an absolute stack of DLC, both free and paid, over the years as a result (and, of course, a sequel is due on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox this December).

All that DLC was bundled together for a special Platinum Edition of Dying Light on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox earlier in 2021, and it's this version that's now been confirmed to be making its way to Switch at some currently undisclosed future point.

Dying 2 Know: Episode 3 Gamescom Edition.

"A single playthrough of Dying Light Platinum Edition," Techland says, "will provide fans with over 100 hours of single-player gameplay and countless additional adventures when playing with friends and exploring the world in co-op mode."

July's report also suggested Switch would be getting some console-specific features - including HD rumble, gyro aiming, motion controls, touchscreen support, and local co-op - but the developer made no mention of those in its announcement.

Dying Light for Switch will be available in both digital and physical forms - the latter including the game on a cart, a survival guide, a two-sided map, and stickers - and Techland says it'll have more details on the release soon.