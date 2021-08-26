Bravely Default 2 heads to Steam next month

And there's 10% off until 13th September.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 26 August 2021

Square Enix's previously Switch-exclusive JRPG sequel Bravely Default 2 is making its way to Steam early next month, on 2nd September.

Bravely Default 2 - the follow-up to 3DS JRPGs Bravely Default and Bravely Second: End Layer, which released in 2012 and 2015 respectively - launched on Switch back in February this year, charting the adventures of a new band of heroes on the continent of Excillant.

Its story begins when young sailor Seth washes onto the shores of one of the continent's five regions. He eventually joins forces with Gloria - a princess forced to flee her own kingdom - alongside travelling scholar Elvis and the mercenary Adelle, for a familiar blend of narrative-driven exploration and turn-based combat built around the series' Brave/Default mechanic, which essentially lets players strategically bank turns to unleash in one massive blast later on.

Bravely Default 2 - Steam Trailer.

It's a battle system of "considerable pep and complexity", according to Eurogamer's Martin Robison in his review of the Switch version back in February. "[Combat's] merits are enough to carry Bravely Default 2 through," he wrote, "though after 20 hours I'd had more than my fill... For all it does right, and for all it ignites the passion and nostalgia for the JRPG's golden age, Bravely Default 2 offers up a comfort blanket that aggravates a mite too soon."

However, if you're in the mood for "60 hours of hard-edged if predictable traditional JRPG action", as Martin put it, Bravely Default 2 might be exactly what you're looking for.

The incoming Steam version promises "controller support and various resolution options", alongside a choice between English and Japanese audio. It'll cost £49.99, but there's a 10% discount between now and 13th September, lowering the price to £44.99.

