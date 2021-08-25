Valheim's first major update, Hearth & Home, out 16th September

Here's a cinematic trailer.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 25 August 2021

Valheim's first major update comes out 16th September.

Publisher Coffee Stain Publishing and developer Iron Gate Studio confirmed the date for Valheim Hearth & Home, and released a new cinematic animated trailer, below, during Gamescom Opening Night Live.

The hugely successful open-world co-op survival game gets a raft of new content with this update.

As you'd expect from its title, one of the themes of the update is food. It also enhances the core base building and survival mechanics, Iron Gate Studio said.

As already revealed, the update adds new cooking extensions to introduce spice racks, butcher tables and pots and pans.

There's a reworked food system, too, that adds new recipes and has an improved health and stamina system.

Iron Gate Studio said the new food system will have a big impact on the core combat experience. Speaking of combat, there are more changes to shields and blocking mechanics.

Expect loads of new build pieces, including a treasure chest for Vikings to store their gold, brand new window hatches and darkwood materials.

Valheim, initially developed by just five people, is a monster hit on Steam, where it launched in early access form in February. Since then, it's sold over 8m copies, hitting a peak of over 500,000 concurrent players.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Valheim

About the author

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Related

Lara Croft creator Toby Gard resurfaces with new game Dream Cycle

Early access next month.

3

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gets new trailer, spring 2022 release window

Will you Luke at that.

3

Sea of Thieves' chaotic Borderlands collaboration event is now underway

Explode stuff to earn a Borderlands ship set.

3

Asterix & Obelix beat 'em-up Slap them All! gets November release date

On PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, and PC.

26

Assassin's Creed Odyssey gets 60fps support on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S tomorrow

Or tonight, depending on your time zone.

61

You may also enjoy...

"Very experimental" Resident Evil Village third-person mod features a headless Ethan

Face it.

9

Recommended | Wonder Boy: Asha in Monster World review - a lost charmer revisited

Sage power.

26

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla romance options list, including The Siege of Paris romances, explained

A list of romance options, from one-off flings to stable relationships.

3

Resident Evil Village walkthrough: A guide to surviving the horror adventure

Our abridged guide to completing the next chapter in Ethan Winters' story.

1

Assassin's Creed Valhalla finally lets you turn off finisher moves

Hacked out.

39

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch