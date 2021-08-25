There's a Jumanji video game based on the original movie

Someone is making a video game version of the original Jumanji board game featured in the classic 1995 film.

So, to be clear, it's a video game based on the game in the movie. Not on the movie itself. Or on the newer movies, or the Jumanji video game in those. Got it?

Work is underway for PC and Nintendo Switch at Marmalade Game Studio, a small outfit which has previously converted more traditional board games like Monopoly and Cluedo.

Will it turn out any good? It's hard to say from the above footage - though the idea of a faithful Jumanji game is an intriguing one. As you can see, the action has to extend the board game itself, as various effects take hold of those playing.

We'll wait in the jungle for more on this one, as new footage is released.