Sword and Sworcery dev's "laid-back" exploration adventure Jett: The Far Shore out in October

On PS4, PS5, and PC.

News by Matt Wales, Reporter
Updated on 25 August 2021

Sci-fi exploration adventure Jett: The Far Shore - a collaboration between Pine Scented Software and Superbrothers (the creators of acclaimed 2011 indie hit Sword & Sworcery) - now has a release date and will be making its way to PC and PlayStation on 5th October.

Announced last summer, the moodily atmospheric Jett casts players as scout and 'anchorite' Mei as she becomes the first person to explore a mythic ocean planet in order to "carve out a future for a people haunted by oblivion" and search for something called "the hymnwave".

"Skim low over waves, roar up pristine coastlines and carve through otherworldly woods," teases the developers. "Adapt to an intricate, systemic open world and persevere through adversity alongside an intimate ensemble cast in this story of courage, wonder and regret."

Jett: The Far Shore - Release Date Trailer.

Jett's single-player story unfolds across five acts - promising everything from "laid-back exploration" to "occasional white-knuckle action", with a smattering of existential dread along the way - and players will divide their time between on-foot probing and more spritely Jett-based roving as they investigate the ocean planet.

As the development team explained previously, Jett's focus is on adapting to the planet's mysteries and perils, rather than trying to overcome everything through conflict, meaning players will need to problem-solve tough obstacles using their array of scientific tools, out-pacing or out-smarting adversaries they meet on their travels.

It's an intriguing - and wonderfully atmospheric - proposition, and we'll know how it all comes tougher when Jett: The Far Shore's 5th October launch arrives on PS4, PS5, and the Epic Store.

