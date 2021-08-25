State of California alleges Activision Blizzard HR "shredded" documents

As it steps up anti-harassment lawsuit.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 25 August 2021

The State of California has beefed up its legal battle with Activision Blizzard, and accused the firm's HR department of shredding documents related to staff complaints and internal investigations.

These documents, California says, should have been kept pending its own legal investigation (thanks, Axios).

The state has also criticised Activision Blizzard for enforcing NDAs (non-disclosure agreements) which have hampered staff efforts to speak out, and for involving third-party legal firm WilmerHale to investigate - something California says "directly interferes" with its own efforts.

California has now filed an updated complaint against Activision Blizzard, and widened the language of its original document to include scope for temporary or contracted staff.

Activision Blizzard is yet to comment on this latest development. Eurogamer has contacted the publisher for more.

The controversial hiring of WilmerHale has now repeatedly come under fire - first from a collective of Activision Blizzard staff known as the ABK Workers Alliance, and then from SOC Investment Group executive Dieter Waizeneggar, a major Activision Blizzard shareholder.

"This firm has a sterling reputation as a defender of the wealthy and connected, but it has no track record of uncovering wrongdoing," Waizeneggar wrote earlier this month. "The lead investigator does not have in-depth experience investigating workplace harassment and abuse, and the scope of the investigation fails to address the full range of equity issues [Activision Blizzard boss Bobby] Kotick acknowledges."

The State of California originally filed suit against Activision Blizzard in July, over what it alleged to be a "frat boy" culture that created "a breeding ground for harassment and discrimination against women".

Its lawsuit claimed there was a culture of "constant sexual harassment", mainly at Blizzard Entertainment, the maker of World of Warcraft, Diablo and Overwatch.

Since then, Activision has slowly made attempts to acknowledge the issues, while eventually pressing on with its marketing campaigns. Troubling stories have surfaced of employee misbehaviour and multiple men have left the company, but there is clearly still a long way to go.

