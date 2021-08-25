Splitgate Season 0 adds a new map, new mode and starts now

Infectious.

News by Wesley Yin-Poole, Editor
Updated on 25 August 2021

Splitgate Season 0 stars now, developer 1047 Games has announced.

Season 0 for the free-to-play Halo meets Portal shooter includes a new battle pass with 100 levels, new seasonal challenges and rewards, a new map, and new modes. Trailer is below:

The new mode is called Contamination. Here, the contaminated player equips only a melee weapon and contaminates as many other players as possible by killing them, ending the round when all other players become infected. Players who become contaminated then spawn and switch sides, garnering points for contaminating as many players as they can. Uninfected players equip a shotgun and earn points by killing as many contaminated players as they can.

The new map is Karman Station.

Wesley Yin-Poole

Wesley Yin-Poole

Editor  |  wyp100

Wesley is Eurogamer's editor. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

