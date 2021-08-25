Persona 5's Morgana in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz

Persona 5's Morgana is the latest playable character coming to Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz, Sega has announced, as paid-for post-launch DLC.

Tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live trailer for the game showed off the game's new feline addition (though also stated his voiceover and background music aren't in the game).

We also got a brief glimpse at the 12 party games included in Banana Blitz. (Don't worry, Target is of course there.) The full list includes Monkey Target, Baseball, Tennis, Racing, Fight, Bowling, Golf, Billiards, Soccer, Shot, Boat and Dogfighting.

Other characters in the game will be available for free, such as Sonic, Tails and Beat from Jet Set Radio.