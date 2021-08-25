Persona 5's Morgana in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz

Lucky.

News by Tom Phillips, News Editor
Updated on 25 August 2021

Persona 5's Morgana is the latest playable character coming to Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz, Sega has announced, as paid-for post-launch DLC.

Tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live trailer for the game showed off the game's new feline addition (though also stated his voiceover and background music aren't in the game).

We also got a brief glimpse at the 12 party games included in Banana Blitz. (Don't worry, Target is of course there.) The full list includes Monkey Target, Baseball, Tennis, Racing, Fight, Bowling, Golf, Billiards, Soccer, Shot, Boat and Dogfighting.

Other characters in the game will be available for free, such as Sonic, Tails and Beat from Jet Set Radio.

Sometimes we include links to online retail stores. If you click on one and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our policy.

Jump to comments (0)

More about Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

About the author

Tom Phillips

Tom Phillips

News Editor  |  tomphillipsEG

Tom is Eurogamer's news editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Related

There's a Jumanji video game based on the original movie

In the jungle you must wait.

Jet Set Radio returns in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

UPDATE: Sonic and Tails confirmed too.

29

Overcooked: All You Can Eat celebrates series' fifth anniversary with free new levels and more

Plus discounts across the entire series.

4

Mario Golf: Super Rush adds Toadette, New Donk City

No sign of Birdo.

7

Fall Guys celebrates first anniversary with birthday cosmetics and its original stages

Plus double crown rewards for a limited time.

8

You may also enjoy...

Xbox Party Chat gets text-to-speech and speech-to-text as accessibility push continues

"We strive to make Xbox the most inclusive gaming platform on the planet".

5

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's first update in two years leaves fans wondering if it will ever get DLC

On track.

36

Microsoft ditches Xbox Live Gold requirement for free-to-play multiplayer from today

50+ games including Fortnite and COD: Warzone now actually free to play.

51

Digital Foundry | Best gaming headset 2020 for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch

The best wired and wireless gaming headsets.

Aliens: Fireteam is a co-op third-person shooter out summer 2021

Affirmative.

78

Comments (0)

Hide low-scoring comments
Order
Threading
Eurogamer.net

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer Merch